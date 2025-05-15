Gilbert Burns planning Rocky Balboa-style comeback starting with UFC Vegas 106
As he draws closer to the age of 39, Gilbert Burns believes a movielike comeback story could be his destiny.
Burns’ back is against the wall going into UFC Vegas 106. “Durinho” will meet surging undefeated welterweight Michael Morales on Saturday. Burns has lost three fights in a row, but all were against elite competition. In his current skid, Burns has lost to current UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena, former titleholder Belal Muhammad, and No. 2-ranked welterweight Sean Brady.
While a loss to Morales would likely bring up retirement chatter from fans, a win could turn the tide.
Can Burns be Modern Balboa?
MMAFighting.com‘s Guilherme Cruz spoke to Gilbert Burns ahead of UFC Vegas 106. “Durinho” said he envisions returning to the UFC title picture, Rocky Balboa-style.
“I believe I’m two wins away from the mix,” Burns said. “I haven’t lost to jabronis, I lost to Kamaru, a champion. I lost to Chimaev, who’s fighting for the belt. I lost to Belal, who became champion. I lost to Jack, who became champion. To Sean Brady, who’s the No. 1 contender now. I fight everybody, so I think the UFC respects that, too. I’m on the path. I have to get back to the winning track, to believe on the adjusts I’m making. It’s not far. I believe that a good win over Morales puts me back in the game. One more big victory, it’s going to be like a movie, brother. Imagine that, Durinho champion, that’s a movie. It’s on me to believe and turn this movie into reality. Let’s work, let’s do our best to make this happen.”
Burns has competed for UFC gold once in his career. He was stopped via third-round TKO by Kamaru Usman back in 2021. Since the loss, Burns has gone 3-4 in his last seven outings.
