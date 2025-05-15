Gilbert Burns planning Rocky Balboa-style comeback starting with UFC Vegas 106

Can Burns be Modern Balboa?

MMAFighting.com‘s Guilherme Cruz spoke to Gilbert Burns ahead of UFC Vegas 106. “Durinho” said he envisions returning to the UFC title picture, Rocky Balboa-style.

“I believe I’m two wins away from the mix,” Burns said. “I haven’t lost to jabronis, I lost to Kamaru, a champion. I lost to Chimaev, who’s fighting for the belt. I lost to Belal, who became champion. I lost to Jack, who became champion. To Sean Brady, who’s the No. 1 contender now. I fight everybody, so I think the UFC respects that, too. I’m on the path. I have to get back to the winning track, to believe on the adjusts I’m making. It’s not far. I believe that a good win over Morales puts me back in the game. One more big victory, it’s going to be like a movie, brother. Imagine that, Durinho champion, that’s a movie. It’s on me to believe and turn this movie into reality. Let’s work, let’s do our best to make this happen.”

Burns has competed for UFC gold once in his career. He was stopped via third-round TKO by Kamaru Usman back in 2021. Since the loss, Burns has gone 3-4 in his last seven outings.

