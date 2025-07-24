Yod-IQ outlines urgent path to victory against Alessio Malatesta: “I need to win”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2025

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri knows that Friday night could change everything for him. The rising Muay Thai star has won seven straight at ONE Friday Fights, but what awaits could be a life-changing contract.

Yod-IQ

He faces Italian powerhouse Alessio Malatesta in the bantamweight Muay Thai main event at ONE Friday Fights 117 on Friday, July 25, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 23-year-old Thai understands he needs something special to secure a spot on ONE Championship’s roster with the $100,000 contract.

Yod-IQ has secured nine victories in 10 fights while showcasing his technical ability. His impressive run started in March 2023 with a knockout over Samuel Bielen and continued through his recent triumph over Brice Delval.

He scored wins over dangerous knockout artists Abdulla Dayakaev and Kirill Khomutov. His lone defeat came by decision to Russia’s Alexey Balyko, but he’s bounced back stronger.

Meanwhile, the Thai technician understands that a decision victory might not be enough this time. He believes only a spectacular finish will make the statement he needs.

Subsequently, his motivation comes from proving doubters wrong about Thai fighters competing against international opponents. The skepticism has fueled his recent performances.

“Overall, I’m satisfied with my performance in the past 10 fights. But I haven’t quite reached my ultimate goal, which is to secure a ONE contract,” he said.

“I think in this fight, I need to win beautifully and try to secure a decisive knockout.”

Yod-IQ breaks down keys to beating Malatesta

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri faces his most dangerous test yet in Alessio Malatesta, who brings legitimate knockout power to Bangkok. The Italian has recorded all three of his ONE Friday Fights victories via knockout.

Malatesta came back from a knockdown to drop Wilachon PK Saenchai three times last October. He scored a first-round finish over Fabio Reis.

Furthermore, the Italian ended Kampeetewada Sitthikul’s night early this past May. His explosive arsenal presents unique challenges.

However, Yod-IQ believes he’s identified key weaknesses that will allow him to neutralize his opponent’s weapons.

“Alessio’s strengths are his dangerous punches and his traditional Muay Thai fighting style,” he said.

“I noticed his body is not good. He doesn’t handle heavy shots well.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Kirill Grishenko

Kirill Grishenko ready to shut down Ben Tynan: "It's a great opportunity"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2025
Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw becomes new father days before pivotal fight: "Starting my own little family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025

Jeremy Pacatiw has discovered that fatherhood brings an entirely different kind of excitement than competition. The Filipino striker finds himself balancing athletic preparation and supporting his wife as they care for their newborn son.

Anna
ONE Championship

Anna Jaroonsak builds new life away from Bangkok: "We want the gym to feel like a family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025

Anna Jaroonsak has discovered that sometimes the best way to rediscover your fighting passion is by helping others find theirs. The Thai sensation has traded Bangkok’s bustling streets for Phuket’s tropical paradise.

Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won confident ahead of heavyweight battle: "I don't see much difficulty"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2025

Kang Ji Won enters his heavyweight battle against Ryugo Takeuchi with supreme confidence. The South Korean knockout artist has maintained a perfect finishing rate and aims to keep that streak alive.

Shamil Gasanov
Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov aims to become Dagestan's next ONE World Champion: "I always wanted to be the best"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2025

Shamil Gasanov believes his village upbringing forged the mentality needed to capture MMA gold. The Russian is ready to prove a wrestler from remote Dagestan can achieve worldwide greatness.

Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Bampara Kouyate added to ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 20, 2025
Helena Creva
ONE Championship

Helena Crevar signs with ONE Championship after historic ADCC achievement

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 20, 2025

ONE Championship continues building its submission grappling division with elite talent. The latest addition might be the most promising yet.

Ayaka Miura
ONE Championship

ONE Friday Fights 116 results: Miura earns world title shot, Yoza defeats Petchtanong

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2025

Ayaka Miura’s championship destiny became crystal clear at ONE Friday Fights 116 in Bangkok. The Japanese submission specialist delivered exactly the performance needed to secure her title opportunity.

Ayaka Miura
ONE Championship

Ayaka Miura closes in on title shot against Juliana Otalora: "I want to win solidly"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 17, 2025

Ayaka Miura’s path to championship gold has never been clearer. One more dominant performance could secure her place in the title picture.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza confident he can shock Petchtanong Petchfergus: "Moves he's never experienced before"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2025

Yuki Yoza believes his physical advantages will be enough to overcome one of kickboxing’s most decorated veterans. The Japanese striker is ready to prove his worth against a Thai legend.