Yod-IQ outlines urgent path to victory against Alessio Malatesta: “I need to win”

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri knows that Friday night could change everything for him. The rising Muay Thai star has won seven straight at ONE Friday Fights, but what awaits could be a life-changing contract.

He faces Italian powerhouse Alessio Malatesta in the bantamweight Muay Thai main event at ONE Friday Fights 117 on Friday, July 25, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 23-year-old Thai understands he needs something special to secure a spot on ONE Championship’s roster with the $100,000 contract.

Yod-IQ has secured nine victories in 10 fights while showcasing his technical ability. His impressive run started in March 2023 with a knockout over Samuel Bielen and continued through his recent triumph over Brice Delval.

He scored wins over dangerous knockout artists Abdulla Dayakaev and Kirill Khomutov. His lone defeat came by decision to Russia’s Alexey Balyko, but he’s bounced back stronger.

Meanwhile, the Thai technician understands that a decision victory might not be enough this time. He believes only a spectacular finish will make the statement he needs.

Subsequently, his motivation comes from proving doubters wrong about Thai fighters competing against international opponents. The skepticism has fueled his recent performances.

“Overall, I’m satisfied with my performance in the past 10 fights. But I haven’t quite reached my ultimate goal, which is to secure a ONE contract,” he said.

“I think in this fight, I need to win beautifully and try to secure a decisive knockout.”