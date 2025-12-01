Tom Aspinall responds to UFC boss Dana White’s post-UFC 321 criticism

By Harry Kettle - December 1, 2025
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has responded to Dana White’s criticism following UFC 321.

At UFC 321, a double eye poke led to Tom Aspinall being unable to continue in his main event clash against Ciryl Gane. As you can imagine, many fans were pretty disappointed that a heavyweight title fight ended in this manner – and a lot of people even decided to throw shade in the direction of the champion for not continuing.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall shares vulgar message to trolls who criticized him over UFC 321 eye poke incident

It was a strange point of view to take, and in the post-fight press conference, even Dana White said that Aspinall “didn’t want” to continue, with many taking that as him throwing shade at the Englishman.

In a recent update video, Aspinall had the following to say about the comments made by the boss.

Aspinall responds to White’s post-UFC 321 criticism

“I didn’t continue, and I’ll tell you why I didn’t continue: because I’m not a f*cking dummy,” Aspinall said. “I’m not going to go out there and fight one of the best strikers in the world if I can’t see. I know, as an MMA fighter, things are going to happen in the fight that compromise you.

“Go back and watch my fight with Arlovski. At the end of the first round, he punched me right in the eyeball. For the rest of the fight, I couldn’t see him out of that eye. That’s fine. If you get punched or kicked in the eye, that’s fine. If you get double eye poked in both eyes and you’ve got no vision because of a foul, why should I carry on? So some dummy can look and say, ‘Oh yeah, Tom just got knocked out’?

“I ain’t going to fight if I can’t see anything because of a foul. If it’s a legal move, we have to fight through it. That’s what we do as fighters. But when it’s a foul, why am I going to put my health at risk when I cannot see at all?”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Dana White Tom Aspinall UFC

