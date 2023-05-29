Henry Cejudo explains why he believes Leon Edwards is a more “winnable” fight for Conor McGregor than Michael Chandler

Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor would have an easier time beating Leon Edwards than he would Michael Chandler.

McGregor is set to coach TUF 31 opposite Chandler with the two set to fight later this year, likely at welterweight. With the fight expected to take place at 170lbs, many have thought that if the Irishman wins, he could get a little shot against Leon Edwards as he looks to become the first person in UFC history to win titles in three weight classes.

Although many would likely pick Edwards to beat McGregor, Cejudo thinks ‘Rocky’ is a more winnable fight than Chandler for the Irishman.

“I’ll tell you what and that is something we may want to revisit. I think Leon Edwards might be a more winnable fight for him than Michael Chandler, because Michael Chandler may bring in that wrestling. He may bring in that All-American wrestling, he’s an All-American wrestler for the University of Missouri, so, he’s been in these positions before,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel about McGregor. “With Leon, Leon’s gonna be stubborn, try and keep it on his feet. I still think Leon could beat him but I think if there’s one fight that he does have a better chance at, they’re both southpaws, it probably is with Leon Edwards.”

Even if Conor McGregor does fight Michael Chandler at 170lbs, it seems unlikely he would get an immediate title shot with a win. The UFC has been adamant that Colby Covington is next and then Belal Muhammad would be after ‘Chaos’. Yet, money talks and there is no question that having McGregor fighting for another UFC title would do big business for the UFC.

Before any of that can happen, however, McGregor will need to beat Chandler which Cejudo thinks is easier said than done.