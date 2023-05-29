Justin Gaethje calls BMF belt “stupid” but explains why he’s excited for rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

By Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

Justin Gaethje thought the BMF belt was stupid when the UFC first introduced it for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje

After Diaz beat Anthony Pettis he called out Masvidal so he could defend his ‘Baddest Mother F****r’ belt which the UFC ended up actually making. However, it was considered a one-off and after Mavidal won, the belt was never defended.

Yet, after ‘Gamebred’ announced his retirement, the UFC announced that Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier 2 would headline UFC 291 with the vacant BMF title up for grabs. It was a surprise that the UFC put the BMF belt back up for grabs and although he said it was stupid, Gaethje explained why he is still excited to fight for the belt.

“My true assessment: When Masvidal and Diaz fought for it I was like, ‘This is stupid.’ I still think it’s kind of stupid,” Gaethje told Cageside Press (h/t MMAJunkie). “However, to the fans that say it’s stupid, I say that it’s ultimately the UFC giving one more fighter one more opportunity to win and to gain an opportunity to get pay-per-view points. This belt, just like interim belts, on paper, are a championship. You are a champion in the eyes of the UFC, and when you are a champion in the eyes of the UFC, you get paid different.

“So to the people who say it’s stupid, it’s the UFC throwing a bone, like we always ask them to throw a bone and they never do. So I’m thankful there is an opportunity that I get to fight for. Especially because there is only one in the world,” Gaethje continued. “It’s a cool looking belt. I think it’s little bit of a show, but I think it’s ultimately UFC throwing a bone, and I’ve got to be thankful for that.”

Although Justin Gaethje thought the BMF belt was stupid, he now has the chance to become the new champ and avenge his loss to Dustin Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

