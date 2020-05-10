Pros react to Greg Hardy defeating Yorgan De Castro at UFC 249

By
Natasha Hooper
-
Greg Hardy
Image: @ufc on Instagram

Yorgan De Castro and Greg Hardy squared off in a heavyweight bout at tonight’s UFC 249 event in Florida.

The former Dallas Cowboys player has experienced mixed results in MMA, such as his disqualification loss to Allen Crowder in his UFC debut. He bounced back with two knockout wins against Juan Adams and Dmitri Smoliakov. In his last two performances, Greg Hardy received a no-contest against Ben Sosoli and a unanimous-decision loss against Alexander Volkov in November 2019.

Prior to his UFC 249 bout, the American Top Team prospect suggested he would be making his next career move from MMA to WWE. He also admitted he was “terrified” for his upcoming UFC 249 fight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oh I’m terrified, man, but that’s not going to stop me from making sure my boss gets the most entertaining fight on TV out of all sports. It’s the biggest event, you need the biggest athletes,” Greg Hardy said (via SCMP).

His opponent, De Castro made his UFC debut at UFC 243 with a Round 1 TKO win over Justin Tafa on Oct 5, 2019. Like Hardy, the heavyweight fighter relies on his punching power to finish fights. In fact, the 33-year old entered UFC 249 having finished 5 out of 6 fights by TKO. He entered his fight against Hardy with an undefeated 6-0 record.

The heavyweight titans went the distance for three rounds. Castro began by chopping away at Hardy’s left leg with kicks. Hardy made some big adjustments and responded with some hard leg kicks of his own. The pace slowed significantly in the later rounds and Hardy began to outwork Yorgan De Castro who began to retreat and offer little more than feints.

Greg Hardy ultimately claimed the unanimous decision victory and delivered Castro’s first loss of his professional career.

Despite taking the win, “Prince of War” received some heat online. Find out the pro reactions to the Hardy vs de Castro heavyweight collision below.

https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1259306385910661120

What did you think of the performance from Greg Hardy at UFC 249? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!