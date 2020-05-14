Pros react to Ovince Saint Preux vs Ben Rothwell at UFC Jacksonville

A heavyweight scrap between Ovince Saint Preux and Ben Rothwell served as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC event in Jacksonville.

Saint Preux (24-13 MMA) was making his heavyweight debut this evening in Florida. Prior to moving up a division, ‘OSP‘ was coming off submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Denmark.

Meanwhile, Ben Rothwell returned from a near three-year layoff in March of 2019. Since then ‘Big Ben’ has gone 1-2, scoring a TKO victory over Stefan Struve in his most recent Octagon appearance this past December.

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville co-main event proved to be a..

Official UFC Jacksonville Result: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ben Rothwell

Check out how the pros reacted to Rothwell defeating Saint Preux below:

Call me crazy but I gotta go with @003_OSP I remember him back in Denmark he said he was going up to heavyweight #UFCJAX — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 14, 2020

I got rothwell by KO — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 14, 2020

Idk who to pick but I’ll go OSP by Dec just to go on the contrary. https://t.co/4OwU4GNrbE — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) May 14, 2020

Heavy weight meat slapping #UFCJAX — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 14, 2020

Rothwell has that dirty boxing down! #UFCJAX — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 14, 2020

Rothwell has a very old school style 😳 but it works for him #UFCJAX — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 14, 2020

Noooo! I would have liked to see some hammerfists after that knock down. It may have put him out. #UFCJAX — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 14, 2020

Rothwell is trying to big daddy Ovince and man he is doing a damn good job at it. #UFCJAX — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 14, 2020

OSP did great on is heavyweight debut against a big body like Big Ben.#UFCJAX — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2020

Man it was weird seeing OSP fight at heavyweight, made it seem so much more real for me. Especially knowing he was at 240lbs. With a little more cardio, he would’ve been 🍒 I was visualizing myself as him that whole fight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

