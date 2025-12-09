Phetjeeja calls for ONE Muay Thai World Title shot after first-round destruction: “I have come back for the belt”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025
Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja demolished Martyna Dominczak via first-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 6, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Three knockdowns in one round told the story. The ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion returned to Muay Thai after more than two years away from the sport and looked like she never left. Her punching power overwhelmed the 23-year-old Polish WMC Muay Thai World Champion from the opening bell.

The Thai superstar improved to 8-0 in ONE Championship and immediately made her intentions clear. She wants Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title next. The two-sport dream drives everything now.

“Definitely, it has to be the Muay Thai belt. That’s my goal right now. And I feel like I came back this time, I have come back for the belt,” she said.

Phetjeeja believes she’s ready for Rodrigues now

The quick finish left no doubt about her current form. But Phetjeeja knows the difference between stopping Dominczak and defeating the reigning champion who’s defended her title three times already.

Her mental preparation feels complete. The experience accumulated through victories over Anissa Meksen, Janet Todd, and Kana Morimoto gave her the championship mindset required for this level. Still, she’s honest about what comes next.

“The fight today was quite quick. I can say that I’m mentally ready. And also, my experience I think is enough to face Allycia Hellen Rodrigues now. But what I need to do more is to go back and train more. So, I have to be physically ready for her,” she said.

The punching power that dropped Dominczak three times wasn’t an accident. Phetjeeja understood exactly what her hands could do against the Polish contender’s durability.

“I think there’s no specific technique, but I think it’s just because of the power of my punches, and if she were to get up again and the fight was to continue, I think she would go down again.”

Muay Thai represents home for the 23-year-old Thai champion. Kickboxing brought her fame and gold, but the art she mastered first calls her back with rules that feel natural and weapons she wields best.

“For Muay Thai, it feels like home to me. I feel a lot more confident when you compare it to kickboxing, and I would like to focus on Muay Thai first. I just feel like it’s the rules that I am familiar with and the rules that I am good at.”

