UFC 319 oddsmakers are ‘insane’ for having Dricus du Plessis as underdog against Khamzat Chimaev
One MMA legend is in disbelief that middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is an underdog against Khamzat Chimaev.
Dana White recently announced that du Plessis vs. Chimaev will headline UFC 319 in Chicago on Aug. 16. It’s a highly anticipated middleweight title fight, and many fans are excited to see how this one will play out. At the moment, Chimaev is the betting favorite over “Stillknocks.”
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is taken aback by those odds.
Michael Bisping Stunned by UFC 319 Odds
Taking to his YouTube channel, the current UFC analyst admitted he didn’t see Dricus du Plessis getting the underdog treatment (h/t MMAFighting).
“The fact that they’ve got Dricus du Plessis as the underdog is insane,” Bisping said. “The man can wrestle, he’s got great jiu-jitsu, he’s big for the weight class, and more importantly, he has a gas tank. He has had no problems going five rounds.
“The two times Khamzat went to a decision was when he couldn’t get the finish in the first or second round. That’s when Gilbert Burns started to take over. That’s when Kamaru Usman had a lot of success and settled the score and it almost came out as a draw. And now it’s not three rounds, it’s five rounds. The way that Khamzat Chimaev fights is the way that he fights. He ain’t going to change. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Chimaev has been on a tear throughout his pro MMA career, as he hasn’t been defeated up to this point. In his most recent outing, he quickly submitted former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker. Many experts feel things could truly get interesting if the fight makes it to deep waters, as Chimaev’s cardio would be put to the test. Du Plessis has proven he can keep his pressure going for five rounds.
