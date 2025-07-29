Gilbert Burns reveals he is currently in UFC concussion protocol

By Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is currently in concussion protocol as we await his return to the cage.

Gilbert Burns, UFC

For the longest time, Gilbert Burns has been an ever-present member of the UFC’s welterweight division. He’s even fought for the world title, coming close to defeating Kamaru Usman in the pandemic era. Alas, at this point, it’s not quite clear what his route forward is given some of his recent setbacks.

RELATED: UFC veteran believes Charles Oliveira needs to take time off after UFC 317 loss

Burns is still capable of mixing it up with a lot of top guys at 170 pounds. With that being said, he’s just turned 39 years of age. He’s been through a lot both in and outside of the cage, and it remains to be seen whether or not he can pick up another win at the elite level.

In a recent interview, Burns spoke openly about a recent concussion problem that he’s been dealing with.

Burns provides update on his condition

“I’m looking toward December,” Burn told MMA Junkie. “I had a little concussion, I’m still not able to come back, so I’ve still got to get a few more things in the protocol to get able to get back to training. I’ve still got to take it easy a bit. It was a hard one, but I’m looking toward December. I just saw Daniel Rodriguez just got a nice win against Kevin Holland. He’s ranked now. I think that should be a fun one. Me and Daniel Rodriguez in December, maybe January.”

“Let’s see how the concussion protocol goes,” Burns said. “That’s one I’m looking forward to. With the brain you can’t play it all. We’ve got to take it most serious. Most likely December or January. Let’s see how it goes.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gilbert Burns UFC

Related

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker gets honest about potential BMF title fight

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr discusses UFC abandoning new glove design

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC fighter Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken out about why the promotion decided to abandon their new glove design.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
UFC

Bryce Mitchell admits how tough UFC Abu Dhabi fight was after victory

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

Bryce Mitchell got honest when discussing his UFC Abu Dhabi fight and how he feels making the move to bantamweight.

Reinier de Ridder, Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

What's next for Reinier de Ridder and Robert Whittaker after UFC Abu Dhabi?

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, on Saturday, July 26, for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi card. The main event saw former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Lerone Murphy
UFC

Lerone Murphy explains why he took Aaron Pico fight at UFC 319 on short notice

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

Lerone Murphy knows he’s taking a big risk by facing Aaron Pico on short notice at UFC 319.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

Dan Hooker takes aim at UFC in heated rant: 'I’m not going to break my back for a company that doesn’t respect me'

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025
Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen vows not to buy into the aura of Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 28, 2025

Cory Sandhagen isn’t sold on Merab Dvalishvili being an unstoppable force.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje 'gets mopped' by Ilia Topuria, says former UFC fan favorite

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 28, 2025

One ex-UFC veteran isn’t sold on Justin Gaethje’s chances in a potential clash with Ilia Topuria.

Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals another reason he won't attempt UFC comeback

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has unveiled another factor that would prevent him from making a return to the Octagon.

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan put on blast by UFC lightweight slugger: 'Daddy's home'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

One crowd-pleasing UFC lightweight has taken aim at Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.