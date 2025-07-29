Gilbert Burns reveals he is currently in UFC concussion protocol
UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is currently in concussion protocol as we await his return to the cage.
For the longest time, Gilbert Burns has been an ever-present member of the UFC’s welterweight division. He’s even fought for the world title, coming close to defeating Kamaru Usman in the pandemic era. Alas, at this point, it’s not quite clear what his route forward is given some of his recent setbacks.
Burns is still capable of mixing it up with a lot of top guys at 170 pounds. With that being said, he’s just turned 39 years of age. He’s been through a lot both in and outside of the cage, and it remains to be seen whether or not he can pick up another win at the elite level.
In a recent interview, Burns spoke openly about a recent concussion problem that he’s been dealing with.
Burns provides update on his condition
“I’m looking toward December,” Burn told MMA Junkie. “I had a little concussion, I’m still not able to come back, so I’ve still got to get a few more things in the protocol to get able to get back to training. I’ve still got to take it easy a bit. It was a hard one, but I’m looking toward December. I just saw Daniel Rodriguez just got a nice win against Kevin Holland. He’s ranked now. I think that should be a fun one. Me and Daniel Rodriguez in December, maybe January.”
“Let’s see how the concussion protocol goes,” Burns said. “That’s one I’m looking forward to. With the brain you can’t play it all. We’ve got to take it most serious. Most likely December or January. Let’s see how it goes.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie