Gilbert Burns reveals he is currently in UFC concussion protocol

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is currently in concussion protocol as we await his return to the cage.

For the longest time, Gilbert Burns has been an ever-present member of the UFC’s welterweight division. He’s even fought for the world title, coming close to defeating Kamaru Usman in the pandemic era. Alas, at this point, it’s not quite clear what his route forward is given some of his recent setbacks.

Burns is still capable of mixing it up with a lot of top guys at 170 pounds. With that being said, he’s just turned 39 years of age. He’s been through a lot both in and outside of the cage, and it remains to be seen whether or not he can pick up another win at the elite level.

In a recent interview, Burns spoke openly about a recent concussion problem that he’s been dealing with.