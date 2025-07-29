Dan Hooker gets honest about potential BMF title fight

UFC star Dan Hooker has spoken openly about the possibility of him competing for the BMF championship in the future.

Dan Hooker is one of the biggest fan favorites in all of mixed martial arts. While he may not always be in the win column, he knows how to put his best foot forward and put on a fun performance. While he’s been out injured for a while, it certainly feels like he has a big fight on the horizon when he does eventually return.

One idea could be for Hooker to battle Max Holloway for the BMF championship. ‘Blessed’ is coming off the back of a great win over Dustin Poirier, and it’s not quite clear as to what the next step is for him now.

In a recent interview, Hooker gave his thoughts on a possible BMF title fight.