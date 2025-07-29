Dan Hooker gets honest about potential BMF title fight
UFC star Dan Hooker has spoken openly about the possibility of him competing for the BMF championship in the future.
Dan Hooker is one of the biggest fan favorites in all of mixed martial arts. While he may not always be in the win column, he knows how to put his best foot forward and put on a fun performance. While he’s been out injured for a while, it certainly feels like he has a big fight on the horizon when he does eventually return.
RELATED: Dan Hooker takes aim at UFC in heated rant: ‘I’m not going to break my back for a company that doesn’t respect me’
One idea could be for Hooker to battle Max Holloway for the BMF championship. ‘Blessed’ is coming off the back of a great win over Dustin Poirier, and it’s not quite clear as to what the next step is for him now.
In a recent interview, Hooker gave his thoughts on a possible BMF title fight.
Hooker looks at possible BMF title fight
“That’s probably the only fight in terms of the BMF [title] that kinda makes sense,” Hooker said of a potential fight with Holloway on Submission Radio.
“But, I’ve been sitting on the couch so long,” Hooker admitted, after suffering a broken hand in the lead-up to his cancelled fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.
“I’ve been out injured. Fight fans know that. Most people that tune in and watch it, their mind travels very slowly, and I think it’s eight months or something since I fought.
“So I feel like, and speaking with the UFC, [I’m] gonna need to get another [fight] in and take one of these big name guys out and one of these high rank guys out before you’re able to step into a big pay-per-view fight like that,” Hooker said.
“One more…
“Everyone’s just gonna have to be a little bit more patient. I think we’ve got one of these guys’ tough fights, but get one of these guys out of the way. And then, yeah, you got big things coming.
“It’s gonna be either the BMF title or the undisputed title,” said Hooker.
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dan Hooker UFC