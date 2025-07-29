MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker’s UFC future

MMA analyst Din Thomas has given his thoughts on what the immediate future could hold for Robert Whittaker.

Last weekend, Robert Whittaker fell short in his attempt to overcome and defeat Reinier de Ridder in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi. While it was an incredibly close fight, it wasn’t quite enough from ‘The Reaper’ as RDR just about edged past him via split decision.

Now, many have started to question what’s next for Whittaker. He’s clearly still able to compete with middleweight’s finest, but the possibility of him getting back into championship contention seems slim at this point in his career.

In a recent podcast appearance, Din Thomas made sure to praise Whittaker in the wake of an admirable performance.