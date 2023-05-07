search

Gilbert Burns reacts following loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 288: “Stop the hate and start to appreciate“

May 7, 2023

Gilbert Burns is gracious in defeat and injury.

Burns was in action this past Saturday night (May 6) for a welterweight showdown against Belal Muhammad. The action emanated from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was quite clear that Burns was bothered by a left shoulder injury, which allowed Muhammad to pick him apart on the feet en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Despite the clear win, Muhammad didn’t get much love from the New Jersey crowd. “Durinho” urged fans to show some love to Belal for his efforts.

“Shoutout to @bullyb170 great win! Wish you nothing but the best, go get the title! Stop the hate and start to appreciate!”

At one point, it was mentioned during the UFC 288 broadcast that Burns instantly regretting talking trash about Belal Muhammad at one point and called him to apologize. Ahead of UFC 288, Burns told media members that he didn’t understand why his opponent receives “hate.”

Gilbert Burns Injury Update

An update on Gilbert Burns’ shoulder injury has been shared by UFC President Dana White.

During the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, White shared some details on Burns’ injury. He even gave a rough timeframe of when Burns first suffered the injury (h/t MMAMania.com).

“He had a tear in his shoulder, I think it was in that first scramble on the ground there when he took him down,” White said. “He’s got a tear.”

“Durinho” has since taken to his Twitter account to reveal when he’ll be getting his shoulder looked at by doctors.

“Checking on the shoulder tomorrow! Hoping for no surgery.”

Some have questioned whether or not Burns made a mistake taking a pivotal fight with Muhammad just one month after he defeated Jorge Masvidal. Fight fans have even began to theorize that the quick turnaround may have heightened the chances of Burns suffering an injury.

