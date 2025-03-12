ONE 172: Rodtang dedicates upcoming Takeru super-fight to son 

For the first time in Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s life, fighting isn’t just about him anymore.

The former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion faces Japanese star Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Rodtang has long asserted himself as the biggest star in Muay Thai. Most importantly, his brash performances coupled with his entertaining attributes make him must-see material whenever he laces up the gloves.

As a result, his kickboxing fight at ONE 172 will mean more. In the near future, Rodtang will embark on the life-changing journey of fatherhood. And he feels inspired when thinking of his son.

The Thai megastar has a profound sense of motivation heading into the super-fight. So, he’s eager to earn the biggest win of his career for his son.

“It will even be better because I’ll need to be determined. I’m having a kid. I want to let him see, like, ‘This is how my dad fights. He works so hard on it.’ And so on. I want to be his role model and want the best things for him,” Rodtang said.

“I deeply hope I will earn this victory as a gift for my baby,” he added.

“Everything I do each day is for my family.”