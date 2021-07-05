Gaetano Pirrello vs Douglas Silva de Andrade in the works for October 2

A bantamweight clash between Gaetano Pirrello (15-6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) and Douglas Silva de Andrade (26-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) is in the works, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation informed BJPENN.com. The sources asked for anonymity since the news hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

The contracts have not been signed, but it seems it’s in the promotion plans to book this fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 2.

Italian-Belgian bantamweight Gaetano Pirrello made his short-notice Ultimate Fighting Championship debut earlier this year, when he stepped in against Ricky Simon on January 20, who was scheduled to face Brian Kelleher on January 16. Eventually, “El Tigre” would lost that fight, being submitted in the second round.

Before that, Pirrello gained some experience competing in the European regional circuits, especially in one of the biggest promotions of his home country, European Beatdown.

On the other hand, the Brazilian veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade, after cutting his teeth in regional Brazil’s promotion such as Pitbull Fight Championship and Jungle Fight, made his first UFC appearance more than seven years ago, on February 2014, when he faced and lost to Russia’s own Zubaira Tukhugov.

Since his promotional debut, “D’Silva” faced some well-known names too, including two former divisional champions in Petr Yan and Renan Barao, and racked up an even record of four victories and four losses. The last time he stepped into the Octagon was on January 20, the same day Gaetano Pirrello made his debut, when he lost via unanimous decision to England’s surging featherweight Lerone Murphy.

Both Gaetano Pirrello and Douglas Silva de Andrade are now coming off losses and will try and bounce back to the win column when they will eventually clash on October 2.

The event is going to be headlined by former light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos who squares off against fellow countryman Johnny Walker.