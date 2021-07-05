Conor McGregor sends a message to Dustin Poirier: “He’s going to pay for that”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor sent a message to his rival Dustin Poirier ahead of their upcoming trilogy, saying “he’s going to pay for that.”

McGregor and Poirier are bitter rivals and they will settle their feud once and for all this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 264. With the all-time series tied at 1-1 between these two men, the winner of Saturday’s fights will have eternal bragging rights. Both men have promised to put on an incredible showing and each has said a lot to each other in the leadup to the fight. But McGregor is confident that he is going to be the one who gets his hand raised, and he believes that he is going to make Poirier pay for all of his words.

Taking to his Instagram Live, McGregor sent a warning to Poirier that he’s going to pay for what he has said, suggesting that his opponent is in for a world of hurt this Saturday night. The two rivals have been talking back-and-forth as of late in the leadup to the fight, and McGregor let it be known that Poirier is going to have to account for everything he’s said.

“He talks some amount lately. He’s going to pay for that, that’s for sure. It’s not going to be nice,” McGregor said.

When asked what kind of a fight he expects with “The Diamond,” McGregor said that he is going to give his opponent the complete mixed martial arts game that he wants. If Poirier is looking for an MMA fight, then McGregor says he’s going to give him one.

“There will be a lot of weapons produced on the night, for sure. He wants mixed martial arts, he’s going to get it,” McGregor said.

