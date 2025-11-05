Dana White explodes at UFC fighters revealing they were bribed to throw fights

By Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
Dana White speaks with Laura Sanko after a Dana White's Contender Series episode, opposite Yadier del Valle submitting Isaac Dulgarian

UFC CEO Dana White broke his silence on the promotion’s recent controversies surrounding Isaac Dulgarian and fight fixing allegations.

The UFC is under fire after suspicious betting activity was flagged surrounding the featherweight bout between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle last Saturday at UFC Vegas 110. Shortly before the event, a swarm of bets were placed in Del Valle’s favor to win in the first round, just before Del Valle ended up submitting Dulgarian in Round 1.

The UFC has since parted ways with Dulgarian and the whole ordeal remains under investigation. The FBI is now working with the UFC to investigate the incident and past sports betting controversies associated with the sport, including James Krause’s gambling scandal in 2023.

Since the news broke on Dulgarian and fight fixing allegations, several fighters, including Vince Morales and Vanessa Demopoulos have claimed they’ve been approached to throw fights. Their claims have added to what has been a firestorm last few days for the promotion and Mixed Martial Arts as a whole.

UFC CEO Dana White didn’t hold back on fighters like Demopoulos and Morales sharing stories of fight fixing offers.

Dana White breaks silence on fight fixing allegations, Isaac Dulgarian controversy

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White reacted to fighters alleging they were approached by unknown entities to fix fights.


“Really? Why didn’t you tell us that?” White said.

“Or more importantly, why didn’t you tell law enforcement? Now you’re saying you were approached? It’s like if somebody tells you to rob a bank with them. What, you’re not gonna tell law enforcement?

“It’s really weird that fighters are coming out and saying they were approached, they’re gonna be approached now by the FBI.”

White has since claimed that he spoke with FBI director Kash Patel on Tuesday and met with agents in Las Vegas to discuss the allegations. As of this writing, Dulgarian hasn’t spoken out on the ongoing investigation and allegations.

Related

UFC Apex Octagon

UFC Vegas 111 loses two fights just days before card headlined by Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White ringside
Isaac Dulgarian

Dana White breaks silence on betting scandal involving Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has broken his silence on the betting scandal at UFC Vegas 110.

Junior dos Santos
Junior dos Santos

Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos calls to replace Gervonta Davis to box Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is hoping to face Jake Paul next time out.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 321
Gable Steveson

Daniel Cormier walks back take on Bo Nickal's UFC future as he touts MMA's 'best American prospect'

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has his eyes on one rising heavyweight who could get a shot in the Octagon in 2026.

Vince Morales enters the Octagon for his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico
Videos

Vince Morales walks back since-deleted tweets alleging he was offered $70k to 'throw' a UFC fight

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight Vince Morales reversed course on a pair of tweets that drew attention amidst the Isaac Dulgarian gambling scandal.

Isaac Dulgarian gets his hands wrapped ahead of a fight at UFC Vegas 110

Isaac Dulgarian's coach speaks on betting scandal surrounding fighter, says 'gym is being attacked'

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
Dana White, UFC
UFC

10-fight UFC veteran admits 'people have approached me to throw fights'

BJ Penn Staff - November 4, 2025

The UFC is currently in the midst of a fight-fixing scandal, with several fights being investigated by the FBI. Unfortunately, it sounds like this just the beginning.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face off at the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in
Dustin Poirier

Heated rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler set to reunite in Road House film sequel

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC legends Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will reunite on the set of Road House 2 in the sequel to the Conor McGregor-headlined film.

Paddy Pimblett and Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams 'little bum' Islam Makhachev over questioning his UFC resume

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is aware of Islam Makhachev scoffing at his resume, and he didn’t hold his tongue.

Ronda Rousey UFC Hall of Fame
Ronda Rousey

Ex-UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey gets honest advice from retired KO artist

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025

Ronda Rousey has been under the microscope with recent comments about MMA fans, and one retired UFC fighter is offering some advice.