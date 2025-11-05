Dana White explodes at UFC fighters revealing they were bribed to throw fights

UFC CEO Dana White broke his silence on the promotion’s recent controversies surrounding Isaac Dulgarian and fight fixing allegations.

The UFC is under fire after suspicious betting activity was flagged surrounding the featherweight bout between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle last Saturday at UFC Vegas 110. Shortly before the event, a swarm of bets were placed in Del Valle’s favor to win in the first round, just before Del Valle ended up submitting Dulgarian in Round 1.

The UFC has since parted ways with Dulgarian and the whole ordeal remains under investigation. The FBI is now working with the UFC to investigate the incident and past sports betting controversies associated with the sport, including James Krause’s gambling scandal in 2023.

Since the news broke on Dulgarian and fight fixing allegations, several fighters, including Vince Morales and Vanessa Demopoulos have claimed they’ve been approached to throw fights. Their claims have added to what has been a firestorm last few days for the promotion and Mixed Martial Arts as a whole.

UFC CEO Dana White didn’t hold back on fighters like Demopoulos and Morales sharing stories of fight fixing offers.

Dana White breaks silence on fight fixing allegations, Isaac Dulgarian controversy

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White reacted to fighters alleging they were approached by unknown entities to fix fights.



“Really? Why didn’t you tell us that?” White said.

“Or more importantly, why didn’t you tell law enforcement? Now you’re saying you were approached? It’s like if somebody tells you to rob a bank with them. What, you’re not gonna tell law enforcement?

“It’s really weird that fighters are coming out and saying they were approached, they’re gonna be approached now by the FBI.”

White has since claimed that he spoke with FBI director Kash Patel on Tuesday and met with agents in Las Vegas to discuss the allegations. As of this writing, Dulgarian hasn’t spoken out on the ongoing investigation and allegations.