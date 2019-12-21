Frankie Edgar issues statement following TKO loss to The Korean Zombie

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar took on The Korean Zombie in the headliner of today’s UFC Busan event in South Korea.

‘The Answer’ had taken the bout on short-notice, this after ‘TKZ’s’ original opponent Brian Ortega was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

The decision prolonged Edgar’s eventual move to bantamweight, as the New Jersey native decided to make the drop to 135-pounds following his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 240.

The decision to take on Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) this evening in his backyard of South Korea proved costly for Frankie Edgar. ‘The Answer’ was rocked early on by ‘TKZ’ and never was able to make a full recovery. Instead, Jung unleashed a barrage of punches and strikes which ultimately culminated in a first round TKO victory.

The former UFC lightweight title holder, Edgar, released the following statement on today’s loss just moments ago on social media:

Well not what I had planned coming out here to South Korea, but win like a man and lose like one too. Hats off to the @KoreanZombie on a great performance. I think it may be time to cut this damn hair. Thank you to my family, team, and fans for the love and support. #Fe — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 21, 2019

With the loss, Frankie Edgar falls to 22-8-1 in his mixed martial arts career. ‘The Answer’ has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances, suffering losses to Brian Ortega, Max Holloway and now The Korean Zombie in that time.

Edgar was slated to square off with Cody Sandhagen in a bantamweight bout next month. However, that fight now seems unlikely due to the former champions TKO setback at the hands of Jung.

Who would you like to see Frankie Edgar fight next following his first round TKO loss to Chan Sung Jung at today’s UFC Busan event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

