Pros react to Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249

A key heavyweight bout between knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik took place on tonight’s UFC 249 main card.

The winner of tonight’s matchup was guaranteed a title shot in their next appearance.

Francis Ngannou (14-3 MMA) entered UFC 249 on a three-fight win streak, with all three of the victories coming by first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, ‘The Predator’ had scored finishes over opponents Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos respectively.

As for Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0 MMA), the undefeated heavyweight entered UFC 249 looking to build off the momentum of his fifth-round knockout victory over Alistair Overeem that occurred this past December. ‘Bigi Boy’ had previously gone 4-0 inside the Octagon, with all four wins coming by knockout.

Tonight’s highly anticipated heavyweight collision proved to be a very short contest. After a brief exchange, ‘The Predator’ charged across the Octagon with a barrage of punches that proceeded to render his opponent unconscious. The win took Ngannou just 20-seconds.

Official UFC 249 Result: Francis Ngannou KO’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Ngannou defeating Rozenstruik below:

Yo Ngannou looks huge!!! #UFC249 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 10, 2020

This fight is either gonna be very violent or boring is shit. — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

If Ngannou loses tonight I want my rematch right away. @ufc @danawhite — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) May 10, 2020

HOLY SHIT!!!!!!! HOLY SHIT!!!! HOLY SHIT!!!!! — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 Man — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) May 10, 2020

More reactions to Francis Ngannou’s violent KO at UFC 249 below:

Mike Tyson vs NGannou! Book it — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Dammmmmn that was so fucking violent @francis_ngannou — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 10, 2020

Holy shit!!! 👀👀👀 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) May 10, 2020

Well, I believe I’m gonna have to wait.

But not for long believe — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) May 10, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020