Pros react to Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249

Francis Ngannou
A key heavyweight bout between knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik took place on tonight’s UFC 249 main card.

The winner of tonight’s matchup was guaranteed a title shot in their next appearance.

Francis Ngannou (14-3 MMA) entered UFC 249 on a three-fight win streak, with all three of the victories coming by first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, ‘The Predator’ had scored finishes over opponents Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos respectively.

As for Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0 MMA), the undefeated heavyweight entered UFC 249 looking to build off the momentum of his fifth-round knockout victory over Alistair Overeem that occurred this past December. ‘Bigi Boy’ had previously gone 4-0 inside the Octagon, with all four wins coming by knockout.

Tonight’s highly anticipated heavyweight collision proved to be a very short contest. After a brief exchange, ‘The Predator’ charged across the Octagon with a barrage of punches that proceeded to render his opponent unconscious. The win took Ngannou just 20-seconds.

Official UFC 249 Result: Francis Ngannou KO’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Ngannou defeating Rozenstruik below:

More reactions to Francis Ngannou’s violent KO at UFC 249 below:

Who would you like to see Francis Ngannou fight next following his KO victory at tonight's UFC 249 event in Florida?

