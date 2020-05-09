UFC 249: ‘Gaethje vs Ferguson’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Florida this evening for UFC 249, an 11-bout fight card headlined by a interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje on Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson was initially slated to compete against reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the event. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, ‘The Eagle‘ was grounded in Russia forcing the UFC to turn to Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje will enter UFC 249 on a three-fight winning streak, with all three of the victories coming by way of first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, ‘The Highlight’ has scored finishes over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

As for Tony Ferguson, the former UFC interim lightweight champion is currently riding a sensational twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 238.

In the co-main event of UFC 249 Henry Cejudo will look to earn his first bantamweight title defense when he squares off with former division kingpin Dominick Cruz.

‘Triple C’ captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title when he finished Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC 238.

As for Cruz, ‘The Dominator’ will be returning to action for the first time since surrendering the bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 249 Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 249 Main Card:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

UFC 249 Preliminary Card:

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price – Luque def. Price by TKO (cut) at 3:37 of Round 3

UFC 249 Early Prelims:

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa – Mitchell def. Rosa by unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-24)

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey – Spann def. Alvey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020