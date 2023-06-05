Former champion Andre Ward reveals plans to train Nate Diaz for boxing debut against Jake Paul: “Respect what he’s done for Stockton”

By Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2023

Former boxing champion Andre Ward believes it’s time to repay the favor.

‘Son of God’ has been retired since his 2017 rematch against Sergey Kovalev. In that outing, the light-heavyweight champion scored his second-straight victory over the Russian. Following the win, Ward retired from boxing, which has held for years, despite talk of a potential comeback.

The former champion currently has no plans to return to the ring. However, as he revealed on The MMA Hour, Ward will be returning to the training room. There, the former light-heavyweight titleholder discussed his plans to help train Nate Diaz.

For years, Andre Ward got sparring from the Stockton native, as well as his brother, Nick Diaz. Now, the former boxer will get the chance to help the UFC veteran prepare for his boxing debut. Diaz is famously slated to face Jake Paul on pay-per-view in August, in a clash that has been long in the making.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA REVEALS PLANS TO TRAIN AND LEARN ENGLISH FROM FORMER OPPONENT SEAN STRICKLAND: “HE’S A NICE GUY!”

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

“I mean, not to go too much into it. But he’s reached out and we’re going to connect at a certain point,” Andre Ward stated on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “The fight is getting close. But that’s my brother man, I have respect for what he’s done for Stockton in this area. Him and his brother.”

He continued, “It’s going to be a good fight. People look at that mitt session that Nate had and they just misread the play man. Those type of shots, they don’t look pretty. But they keep coming, they keep coming from different angles. He’s got some miles on him, he’s been around a long time.”

“He needs to show that he can take a shot from Jake Paul. Jake has a natural right hand that’s got power on it. If he can take that right hand from Jake Paul, it’s going to be a tougher fight than people realize because Nate keeps coming.”

What do you make of these comments from Andre Ward? Are you excited about Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Andre Ward Nate Diaz

Related

Jake Paul, Ben Askren

Ben Askren offers a prediction for 'actually not bad' Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Josh Evanoff - June 2, 2023
Logan Paul

Jake Paul explains how Nate Diaz "played" his brother Logan in negotiations for boxing match

Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

According to Jake Paul, Logan Paul vs. Nate Diaz was never in the works.

Mike-Brown-and-Dustin-Poirier
Jake Paul

Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry wants to be the backup fighter for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2023

Mike Perry has a suggestion for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in case of emergency.

Jake Paul, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals DM's that 'Little D*ckhead' Jake Paul has been sending him over Nate Diaz fight

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed that he’s been getting a lot of DM’s from Jake Paul lately.

Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz takes aim at "p***y" Khabib Nurmagomedov for ducking Conor McGregor rematch

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023
Eddie Hearn
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn reveals his Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction: "He gets stopped"

Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023

Eddie Hearn has weighed in and dropped his official prediction for the Summer showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor discusses appreciation for rivalry with "real warrior" Nate Diaz

Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2023

Ahead of Nate Diaz’s boxing debut against Jake Paul, Conor McGregor has sent respect to his former rival.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Marijuana exemption denied for Nate Diaz ahead of Jake Paul boxing bout

Lewis Simpson - May 12, 2023

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to collide between the ropes on August 5th, and it was confirmed both fighters would undergo drug testing, including for marijuana.

Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, UFC 263
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz shares high praise for former opponent and current UFC champion Leon Edwards: “He’s great”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has praised former opponent Leon Edwards for his work ethic, almost two years on from their UFC 263 collision.