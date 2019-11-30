Alexander Volkov calls out Francis Ngannou, ‘The Predator’ responds

UFC heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou (14-3 MMA) has been hounding his employer to book him a fight.

‘The Predator’ has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since June’s UFC event in Minneapolis, where he needed just over a minute to dispose of former heavyweight kingpin Junior dos Santos by way of TKO.

That win made it three in a row for Ngannou, as he had previously scored knockout victories over Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez respectively.

After earning his third straight finish over ‘JDS’ in June, Francis Ngannou was hoping to be matched up with the winner of UFC 241’s Cormier vs Miocic rematch.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, Miocic defeated Cormier in their highly anticipated rematch, resulting in the promotion booking a trilogy fight between the bitter rivals.

With that, Ngannou will now need to secure one more victory before being awarded a second career shot at UFC gold.

Enter Alexander Volkov. The former Bellator heavyweight champion has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks, with his lone loss in that time coming to Derrick Lewis via a last-second KO.

The Russian standout took to Twitter this afternoon where he called out ‘The Predator’ for a fight in Paris this upcoming March.

@francis_ngannou How about Paris in March? Or you are too afraid to fall in front of your audience? — Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) November 30, 2019

“Francis Ngannou how about Paris in March? Or you are too afraid to fall in front of your audience?”

It did not take long for Francis Ngannou to reply to Volkov’s challenge, as the 33-year-old issued the following response.

Paris in March or tomorrow in a phone booth, I will fight you anywhere. Just sign the damn contract this time. Call @danawhite ASAP. https://t.co/C2iRCugoYF — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 30, 2019

“Paris in March or tomorrow in a phone booth, I will fight you anywhere. Just sign the damn contract this time. Call @danawhite ASAP.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 30, 2019