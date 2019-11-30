Pro Fighters predict Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Yesterday evening it was announced that contracts have officially been signed for Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

The news, which was reported by ESPN, marks the fifth time that the promotion has booked a fight between ‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Eagle’.

All four of the previously slated bouts between the two lightweight standouts have fallen through for various reasons ranging from botched weight cuts to freak injuries.

While a bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson seemingly feels cursed to some fight fans, the UFC really had no choice but to book this matchup.

Tony Ferguson (25-3 MMA) is currently riding a twelve-fight win streak, which includes stoppage victories over Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and most recently Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) is coming off back-to-back submission victories over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in his most recent Octagon appearances. The undefeated Russian says he only has three fights remaining before he decides to hang up the gloves and call it a career.

Following yesterday’s Khabib vs. Ferguson announcement for April 18, multiple pro fighters took to social media where they shared their respective predictions for the fight.

Khabib via smash https://t.co/R49ztTGJ8N — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 30, 2019

I don't believe he'll submit Khabib from his back https://t.co/1JeKm6bIKA — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 30, 2019

To be clear nobody is sleeping on Tony Ferguson , he is on 12 fight winning streak for a reason , we will have the best training camp and we will have faith in Allah for both guys to stay healthy. Let’s do this . EAGLE TIME. KHABIB TIME @TeamKhabib — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 26, 2019

“I do think Khabib Nurmagomedov will win.” said Justin Gaethje when asked about the April 18 headliner.

If Tony Ferguson defeats Khabib, he will be the oldest lightweight champion in UFC history. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 30, 2019

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Tony Ferguson challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotions undisputed lightweight title on April 18 in Brooklyn? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 30, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your Mixed Martial Arts news!