Fabricio Andrade reflects on life after becoming ONE World Champion: “Hard to believe that everything came out right”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 1, 2025
Fabricio Andrade

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade defends his title against #4-ranked Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Nearly three years into his reign, the 28-year-old Brazilian says he’s no longer driven by the desperation that once pushed him through poverty, struggle, and years of sacrifice.

Becoming champion allowed Andrade to mature, reflect, and redefine what truly matters. The Fortaleza native has been honest about how success shaped him as a person who embraces responsibility, stability, and a deeper purpose than the one that fueled him when he first left home.

Winning the belt brought emotions he never expected. It wasn’t pride or celebration that hit him first, but disbelief that the road had finally led somewhere better. Looking back, Andrade says the achievement didn’t make him feel like he had arrived at his destiny. Instead, it forced him to confront parts of himself that he wanted to change.

The pressures of being the hunted fighter revealed how important it was to stay grounded. For the first time in his career, Andrade began focusing on stability rather than sheer ambition. That internal shift has been one of the biggest transformations since capturing the belt. What used to be a chip on his shoulder has softened into something steadier.

“Sometimes it’s even hard to believe that everything came out right. It gets me a little bit emotional because it was very hard. Never give up on your dreams and keep working hard because it’s going to pay off,” he said.

“One of the things that had really changed in my mind was a bit of the ego. When I finally became champion and started to be more stable, I started to understand that what was in my head wasn’t the things that I really should do. I don’t need to treat anybody bad to prove that I’m better than anyone. Now I’m more of a good guy.”

Fabricio Andrade built stability through family and marriage

Before reaching the top of the bantamweight mountain, Fabricio Andrade spent years fighting for survival. He struggled in China without money and without knowing English, promising himself he would never return home worse than he left. Those experiences created the mindset that eventually propelled him to the title.

Once that moment came, his life changed quickly. The biggest shift was the ability to finally take care of the people he loves, including buying his mother a new home. Another major change came with marriage. Andrade says finding a life partner who shared his values and lifestyle made him want to become better as a man who is present and responsible.

He credits his wife for grounding him, supporting him through the demanding rhythm of being a world-class fighter, and helping him grow into a steadier, calmer version of himself. The success didn’t erase the hardships, but it made them more meaningful.

“It was a dream, but I was able to make it happen for my family,” he said. “You start to do good things, and you want to keep doing more and more. You get addicted to doing good things.”

“What I’m most proud of is that I became the man that I wanted to be. I want to become a man that other people can look at me and want to be like me.”

Fabricio Andrade

