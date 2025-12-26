Fabricio Andrade vows to reclaim belt from Enkh-Orgil Baartarkhuu in 2026: “Toughest guy I’ve ever fought”

Fabricio Andrade walked out of Bangkok without his championship. But he left with nothing but respect for the man who took it.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu submitted the Brazilian with a rear-naked choke in round four at ONE Fight Night 38 on December 5 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The loss ended Andrade’s undefeated ONE Championship MMA run and crowned Mongolia’s second MMA world champion.

The defeat stung. But facing a warrior like Baatarkhuu softened the blow. Andrade never underestimated the 36-year-old challenger heading into their main event showdown. He knew the Mongolian brought legitimate credentials and dangerous skills.

What surprised him was the otherworldly resilience his opponent displayed. Andrade dropped Baatarkhuu early in the first round. The Tiger Muay Thai product had built his run on devastating knockout power that flattened John Lineker and scored a 42-second knockout of Kwon Won Il.

“I knew he was going to be a very tough opponent, but it was still very surprising for me to see how he could recover,” he said. “He’s a very tough guy and a remarkable opponent.”

Fabricio Andrade admits eagerness cost him championship

The Brazilian believed he had another highlight-reel victory within reach after dropping the Mongolian early. That belief became his undoing. His eagerness to press for the finish left openings that Baatarkhuu exploited with relentless wrestling and suffocating ground control.

“Every time I hit someone, they’re out, and they don’t come back,” he said. “I thought I needed to finish the fight. So I rushed a little bit.”

By the championship rounds, momentum had shifted completely. The challenger seized control and finished what he started. But even in defeat, Andrade refuses to take spotlight from Baatarkhuu’s moment of glory.

“Enkh is a great man. He’s a great person,” he said. “He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever fought and the toughest guy I’ve ever seen.”

Andrade recognizes that many overlooked Baatarkhuu heading into their world title fight. Conversations had already shifted to potential future opponents. But the former champion never made that mistake. Now he sees the loss as fuel for evolution heading into 2026.

“Setbacks only make us stronger,” he said. “I need to evolve to prepare to get better and to come back stronger.”