VIDEO | Fabian Edwards talks Bellator London fight, Leon Edwards, and more

Rising middleweight contender Fabian Edwards will square off against Mike Shipman at the blockbuster Bellator London event on Saturday 23rd November.

Training out of Birmingham in the UK, Edwards is currently undefeated, having beaten Jonathan Bosuku by unanimous decision in his last fight. He is one of the most active fighters in the Bellator middleweight division and is ready to get back to action against his long-standing rival in Shipman.

“Sea Bass” Shipman is a fellow UK fighter. He trains out of London Shootfighters gym, the stomping ground for Bellator London headlining fighter Michael “Venom” Page. The London-based middleweight is coming off a first-round loss against Costello Van Steenis but is known for his explosive KO power.

The fighters have a growing disdain for one another that will culminate in their Bellator London matchup.

In a sit-down interview with BJPenn.com, Edwards explains how the mutual animosity began. “The Assassin” also describes what it’s like to have UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards as an older brother, his plans following the fight — and he even accuses his opponent of EPO use.

Watch the full interview at the top of this post.

Find the full fight card for Bellator London below:

Bellator London Main Card | 5:00 p.m. ET

170 lbs.: Michael Page (15-1) vs. Giovanni Melillo (13-4)

185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards (8-0) vs. Michael Shipman (13-2)

155 lbs.: Terry Brazier (11-2) vs. Soren Bak (12-1)

Bellator London Prelim Card | 11:30 a.m. ET

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward (7-3) vs. Pietro Penini (8-1-1)

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (3-2) vs. Sabriye Sengul (0-0)

185 lbs.: Kent Kauppinen (11-5) vs. Andy Manzolo (22-6)

185 lbs.: George Tokkos (3-0) vs. Kevin Fryer (7-3)

155 lbs.: Charlie Leary (16-10-1) vs. Tim Wilde (13-4)

145 lbs.: Aiden Lee (7-4) vs. Damian Frankiewicz (7-2)

145 lbs.: Robert Whiteford (15-4) vs. Sam Sicilia (17-10)

161 lbs.: Alfie Davis (12-3) vs. Alessandro Botti (15-10)

170 lbs.: Walter Gahadza (18-4) vs. Lewis Long (16-5)

155 lbs.: Akonne Wanliss (2-1) vs. Tim Barnett (7-3-1)

170 lbs.: Raphael Uchegbu (1-0) vs. Shane Campbell (18-8)

155 lbs.: Chris Bungard (14-5) vs. Mario Saeed (13-4)

145 lbs.: Nathan Rose (7-2) vs. Harry Hardwick (3-2)

Do you think Fabian Edwards will maintain his undefeated record at Bellator London?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/21/2019.