Henry Cejudo willing to vacate one of his titles

Henry Cejudo is currently the proud owner of the UFC men’s flyweight and bantamweight titles. While becoming a two-division champion is an impressive feat, it comes with a lot of responsibility.

Speaking at Tuesday’s Dominance MMA Media Day, Cejudo admitted that he’s feeling the strain of his obligation to defend two titles, and added that he knows he could have to vacate one of those belts eventually.

If he had to pick, it sounds like he’d prefer to hang on to the bantamweight title, though he reminds that he does have unfinished business with top flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez.

“That’s okay,” Cejudo said about potentially vacating the flyweight belt (via MMA Fighting). “Eventually I do have to leave a belt. It’s stressful having to hold up two weight divisions. I don’t want that stress on me. So I am gonna have to choose and both weight classes. . . 135 seems more appetizing to be quite honest with you. There’s just more color, you don’t have to cut as much weight, but there is a loss on my record against Joe and that stings a little bit.”

“Obviously we’ve got Joe [Benavidez] at 125 pounds and there’s two guys that I would like to fight at 135 pounds,” Cejudo added. “Dominick Cruz and potentially Frankie Edgar. I want another legend.”

The priority for Cejudo is getting paid. He’s seen what other two-division champions like Daniel Cormier make in the UFC, and he wants adequate remuneration before he returns.

“I think I have about a month left,” Cejudo said, first updating on his injury. “I think I have three to four weeks before I can start training so I imagine around the first week of November that I’ll be 100 percent ready…

“I don’t want to make a decision — it sucks that I say that — until I’m 100 percent healthy and I have a meeting with the UFC. I don’t want to jump the gun not knowing what’s on the table, like, what’s gonna happen with Uncle Dana [White]. They’ve taken care of me and whatnot but that’s something that’s huge to me. That means a lot to me…

“I’ve got two belts. I know what Daniel makes. I don’t want to get into it because it’s a conversation I’m gonna have to have with my boss and the organization. I’m a legend man, and I’ve got to start hitting those numbers like a legend.”

What do you think is next for Henry Cejudo?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/9/2019.