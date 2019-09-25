Jorge Masvidal releases ‘Diary of a Street Fighter’ documentary

The potential baddest motherf***er in the UFC is showing another side to this personality. Jorge Masvidal released episode one of the documentary series, The Diary of A Street Fighter Part 1: Road To The BMF Title.

The episode gives fans a chance to see all the behind the scenes actions leading up to his scheduled Nate Diaz bout. The welterweight gangsters will be headlining the main event of UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, fighting to the death for the “Baddest Motherf***er Title.”

In the video, we see Jorge Masvidal talking about his respect for Nate Diaz and putting his MMA arsenal on full display in a training session. The episode also features archive footage of Masvidal’s past fights and demolishing striking power. We see ‘Gamebred’ in his natural habitat and conversations with his Miami neighbours who praise the upcoming star.

Masvidal seems very relaxed in the lead-up to UFC 244 in contrast to his other fights. Most likely because ‘Gamebred’ knows he’s going to receive a hefty paycheque and no longer has to deal with the trash-talking antics of Ben Askren.

“We’re going to fight and people know that. It’s just going to be two guys testing each other’s souls to the max. We’ve both been in those trenches, those fights that are tough and we pull out with victories. We know how to dig [deep] and people love to see that, guys who can push through the f*cking pain, fatigue. I’m going give it my best effort to do what I’ve always done..make sure I win this one in impressive fashion,” says Jorge Masvidal.

Watch the full video at the top of this post.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/25/2019.