UFC 280 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 280, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Aljamain Sterling defends his strap against TJ Dillashaw. Heading into the fight, Sterling is a -184 favorite with the challenger being a +142 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe Sterling will be able to mix in the wrestling to edge out a win to defend his bantamweight title.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: This is tough, I’ll say Sterling by decision though.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: Sterling looked really good against Yan with his wrestling and ground game. I do think he will get Dillashaw down and control him for the win.

Mackenzie Dern, UFC strawweight: I think Aljamain Sterling, probably by decision.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Sterling defends his belt here.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Sterling, based on recent activity but I wouldn’t be surprised if Dillashaw won.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Sterling likely by close decision.

Jared Vanderaa, UFC heavyweight: This is a tough one, I do think this is the harder title fight to call. I think Dillashaw is more well-rounded but Sterling’s wrestling could be a big difference. I’ll lean toward Sterling.

John Castenada, UFC bantamweight: I got Sterling. He’s so big for the division and is such a well-rounded fighter and can use his wrestling to control the fight, similar to what he did against Yan to beat Dillashaw.

Joseph Holmes, UFC middleweight: I like Dillashaw a lot, I think their wrestling will cancel each other out and Dillashaw is a lot better on the feet.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Dillashaw by finish. I think it’s kind of a walk in the park for him.

Fighters picking Aljamain Sterling: Beneil Dariush, Volkan Oezdemir, Mackenzie Dern, Brandon Royval, Dustin Jacoby, Josh Fremd, Jared Vanderaa, John Castaneda

Fighters picking TJ Dillashaw: Joseph Holmes, Randy Costa

Who do you think will win at UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling or TJ Dillashaw?

