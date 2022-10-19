Charles Oliveira wants back-to-back fights with Alexander Volkanovski at 155 and 145

Alex Volkanovski has made it no secret that he’s on the hunt for the lightweight title most recently held by Charles Oliveira. But did he know that Charles Oliveira is after his featherweight belt?

During a UFC 280 media day interview in Abu Dhabi, ‘Do Bronx’ was asked about Volkanovski’s insistence that he be the backup fighter for Oliveira vs. Makhachev. That’s likely earned him a shot at the winner on Saturday night. Would Charles be willing to fight Alexander ‘The Great’ in Australia or would he prefer fighting him on home turf in Brazil?

“First of all we’re gonna focus on what’s going to happen [at UFC 280],” Oliveira said through a translator. “On this fight particularly, my timing is to actually fight in Brazil afterwards, regardless.”

“If we’re going to make this happen, Charles against Alexander Volkanovski, we’re gonna have it two ways. we’re gonna fight at 155, and then we’re gonna fight 145. So we’re going to fight in two weight divisions. I can fight [in Australia] in February, but for his belt.”

Charles Oliveira wants to go back-to-back with Alexander Volkanovski in January and February in Brazil and Australia – with the 155-pound and 145-pound belts on the line. 😳#UFC280 | Full video: https://t.co/sUkwqwAfpY pic.twitter.com/Uc0pKnu8nZ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 19, 2022

Asked if he thought he could make the weight, Oliveira replied “Surely, I have a great team for this to get down to 145.”

So not only is Charles Oliveira saying he plans to fight three months from now at UFC 283 on January 21st, he’s saying he’ll also fight again less than a month later on February 12th for UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. And if Alexander Volkanovski’s got the stones to do the same, they’d fight for the lightweight title in Brazil and the featherweight title in Australia.

That’s extremely tall talk from Charles, who would have to emerge from two guaranteed wars unscathed and then immediately begin a grueling cut down to 145 pounds. He’d have just three weeks to make featherweight. That’s a weightclass he hasn’t participated in since 2016, and one he failed to make weight in four times. Considering he’s also missed weight at 155 twice (with the last incident costing him the lightweight title), it’s a tough declaration to believe.

However, it’s clear that Charles Oliveira is more than willing to fight Alexander Volkanovski, and he’s not too concerned about the when and the where. He doesn’t seem to care that much about the opponent, so long as he gets to compete in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January.

What do you think of Charles Oliveira’s idea of back-to-back fights against Alexander Volkanovski at two weight classes, PENN Nation? Crazy … or crazy awesome? Let us know in the comments.

