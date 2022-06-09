Belal Muhammad fires back at Sean Brady over ducking accusations: “It’s funny you got twitter fingers now but went silent when Geoff Neal was calling”

Belal Muhammad has fired back at Sean Brady over ducking accusations of a future fight.

Belal Muhammad (21-3 MMA) and Sean Brady (14-1 MMA) are both coming off wins and awaiting their next opponents in the Octagon. Brady defeated Michael Chiesa (18-6 MMA) last November, while Muhammad put on a stellar performance against Vicente Luque (21-8 MMA) in April of this year.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Brady tweeted at Muhammad:

“I know the ufc is calling. pick up the (phone) and agree to the fight. Nowhere to run now. I am coming for you.”

Belal Muhammad took no time to reply to Sean Brady, tweeting:

“Lol didn’t u pull out of our first flight clown who’s running. It’s funny u got twitter fingers now but went silent when (Geoff Neal) was calling ..there’s 4 guys above me without a fight I’m tryin to fight.”

To which Brady responded via ‘Twitter’:

“All you do is talk s*** and call for people ahead of you so what does that make you?” Everyone you fought was ranked higher than you. Time to return the favor. If you are as good as you say, I should be easy work. Let’s see how much of a bully you are. I’ll be waiting.”

Sean Brady has been itching for a fight and has called out Stephen Thompson (16-6 MMA), and others who supposedly have declined match-ups, purportedly looking for other options.

Belal Muhammad had his sights set on Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) or Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA).

Both Muhammad and Brady are looking to move one step closer to a welterweight title match.

Would you like to see Muhammad get into the cage with Brady? Who do you think would come out the victor?

