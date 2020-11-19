UFC 255 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

In the co-main event of UFC 255, Valentina Shevchenko is looking to defend her flyweight title against Jennifer Maia. Heading into the fight, the champ is a -1800 favorite while the Brazilian is a +850 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. To no surprise, the pros are unanimous in thinking Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt by stoppage, with the majority thinking it will be by stoppage.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia:

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I think Shevchenko. She is super technical and a great person. She can win however she wants to whether it be by knockout or sub. Either way, she finishes it.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: It will be reminiscent of Shevchenko vs Eye. She will land the KO and I don’t see any flyweight even coming close to beating her.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Shevchenko for sure. Maia is good, but some of these champions are really good and some of the title challengers are just okay.

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: I don’t see anybody beating Shevchenko for a long time.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Valentina Shevchenko no questions asked. It is definitely Shevchenko. She will dominate the fight but I think Maia is tough enough to go the distance but the champ will win all five rounds.

Khaos Williams, UFC welterweight: I think Shevchenko, I can’t see anyone beating Shevchenko at 125.

Brandon Moreno, UFC flyweight: No one at 125-pounds can beat Valentina Shevchenko. Valentina will defend her belt again by stoppage and be the Queen of 125 for years to come.

Brandon Royal, UFC flyweight: Shevchenko. I can’t see anyone beating here for a long time.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight: Shevchenko by stoppage.

