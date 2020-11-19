Breaking: Conor McGregor signs contract, fight with Dustin Poirier set for January 23

Conor McGregor has reportedly signed his contract for a long rumored January 23 fight with fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

News of this matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting earlier this month, but UFC President Dana White later insisted that contracts were not yet signed.

That’s apparently no longer the case.

According to a new report from The Mac Life, an MMA site owned by McGregor, the Irish MMA superstar has now signed his contract. Given that Poirier has reportedly signed his bout agreement too, that makes the contest official.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23. pic.twitter.com/2Pmh4MdZyj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

McGregor and Poirier have fought once before. The pair met in the featherweight division in 2014, with McGregor winning by first-round knockout.

Since then, both men have gone on to achieve huge success at lightweight, where their rematch will occur. McGregor captured the division’s undisputed title in 2016 by knocking out Eddie Alvarez, while Poirier captured the division’s interim title with a 2019 decision win over Max Holloway.

McGregor recently issued a statement on this bout on social media, expressing his excitement about the challenge, and adding that he will be making a donation to Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight.

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again,” McGregor wrote. “I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.

“I am also really excited about aiding Dustin’s charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout.”

Who do you think will come out on top in this anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?