Pro light heavyweights name their 205-pound GOAT

One of the biggest questions in all of MMA is who is the GOAT? Is it someone who had the biggest impact on the sport or the person who won the most? It’s an interesting debate for fighters and fans alike to have at any time.

So, with little to no MMA on for the foreseeable future, BJPENN.com reached out to several current and former light heavyweights to ask who their divisional GOAT is. To no surprise, the vast majority picked Jon Jones despite the USADA and legal issues.

Light Heavyweights Decide Who The 205-Pound GOAT Is

Aung La N Sang, ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion: Definitely Jon Jones. He has the longest win streak, dominated his opponents and has beaten the best guys in the world.

Pedro Rizzo, former UFC heavyweight title challenger: Jon Jones. He knows how to adapt to any fighter and wins them. He has fought with all fighters with different styles and overcame them all.

Elvis Sinosic, former UFC light heavyweight: It really came down to Tito and Jones. Tito built the palace Jones resides in now. Tito had Chuck and Jones had Cormier. And we know how they went. Other than being mentally dumb and making stupid choices Jones would have had an uninterrupted run as the champ and would be undefeated.

He has beaten everyone before him and only seems to be close when he’s unmotivated. Every rematch he’s had he’s destroyed his opponents. His talent lies not so much his skill but his ability to understand timing and distance (yes his reach helps but he knows how to use it – e.g. Struve). Jones is, for now, the light heavyweight GOAT (and a mental midget outside the cage).

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: I think the light heavyweight GOAT is unquestionably Daniel Cormier. The way he has walked through some of the toughest athletes in the world is second to none. He has also done everything clean. No eye pokes, PEDs, or illegal strikes.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight/light heavyweight: Jon Jones just based off his resume and tenure as UFC champion.

Jordan Young, PFL light heavyweight: Jon Jones without a doubt. He has beaten all the other options for light heavyweight GOAT, except for Chuck Liddell. But, in my opinion, Liddell wouldn’t do well against Jon.

Mike Rodriguez, UFC light heavyweight: Jon Jones is the best light heavyweight of all-time hands down.

Julius Anglickas, Bellator light heavyweight: I think Jon Jones. I haven’t looked at too many other light heavyweights, especially before Jon’s time because I wasn’t watching too much MMA then. Maybe I’m forgetting some guy who stood out then. Me following MMA now for the past few years I have to say, Jon Jones. I feel he is very creative and he adjusted when he needed to. Last few fights he didn’t look too dominant like he used to and I don’t know if he is fighting better competition or if he is simply losing that killer instinct. I could be completely wrong about it. I think with what he has done and how he did it he definitely is the best light heavyweight

Darko Stosic, former UFC light heavyweight: Definitely Jon Jones, His fighting skills are far greater than that of other fighters, no one has beaten him yet. And, I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon.

Rakim Cleveland, PFL light heavyweight: I have to go with Jones. But, I think Randy Couture is up there he’s the original two-division champion and he was 220 with the heavyweight strap.

Consensus light heavyweight GOAT: Jon Jones

Do you agree with the pros that Jon Jones is the light heavyweight GOAT? Let us know in the comment section.

ICYMI: Pros have already picked the flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, and middleweight GOATs.

Stay locked to BJPENN.com over the coming days to see who pros picked as the GOAT for every division.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.