Julian Erosa has no issue with ref stoppage in TKO win over Nate Landwehr: “People saying it was an early stoppage are just upset they lost money”

Julian Erosa knows Nate Landwehr went out for a second.

At UFC Vegas 19, Erosa pulled off another upset win as he scored a first-round TKO win via flying knee. However, when the ref stopped the fight, Landwehr immediately complained about the stoppage. For Erosa, he says Landwehr went out and the only people that are still mad over the stoppage are people who bet on Landwehr to win.

“The whole early stoppage bulls**t doesn’t matter to me. If the ref doesn’t stop it there, I just punch him two or three more times and he goes out cold again,” Erosa said to BJPENN.com. “The fight was done anyway. He went out anyway. I don’t think there was any controversy anyway. People saying it was an early stoppage are just upset they lost money. It was 100 percent a knockout win.”

Although Julian Erosa got a 56-second win, he did not get the bonus. It was disappointing for “Juicy J” who thought he secured another $50k bonus. However, he is just happy to get his hand raised and extend his winning streak to three.

“Two days before, Dana White did his video hyping up the card and mentioned my fight as the one you need to watch. I was like, Holy sh*t, if I go out there and do anything good it is a guaranteed bonus,” Erosa said. “After that KO, I thought I was going to get it. It wasn’t just a sick knockout, but it was a scrappy back-and-forth fight and one of the best one-minute of the entire night. I figured I would get the bonus but beggers can’t be choosers, I’m just happy I got two finishes since coming back. I’m a little disappointed I didn’t get the 50k because I do think my finish was better than some of the other ones.”

After the win, the goal for Julian Erosa is to remain active and make a run up the featherweight rankings. This is his third stint in the UFC, but for Erosa, he says he feels more mature and it shows in his fights.

“I want to fight every three or four months. I’m already back in the gym, and I want to get back in there pretty soon,” Erosa concluded. “I’m also in a position to sit back and get some big named fights, not just taking any fight which I had to do in order to keep my UFC job.”

Who would you like to see Julian Erosa fight next?