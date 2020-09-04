Ovince Saint Preux believes former foe Jon Jones will have success at heavyweight: “He can definitely pick them apart”

Ovince Saint Preux believes his former opponent, Jon Jones will have success at heavyweight if he does end up moving up in weight.

Saint Preux and Jones fought at UFC 197 in 2016 for the interim lightweight title. It was “Bones'” first fight back from USADA suspension and was able to get the decision win.

Since then, “OSP” and Jones have gone their separate way with Bones defending the belt and Saint Preux trying to become the top contender again. Earlier this year, OSP moved up to heavyweight to fight Ben Rothwell but lost by split decision.

Given he had some success at heavyweight, he believes Jon Jones will have success in terms of striking.

“He won’t have to cut weight. The only difference is, with me, it is me finding out the movement at heavyweight. It is more power at heavyweight but they are a lot slower. He can definitely pick them apart,” Ovince Saint Preux said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Just take them into the later rounds and he does that at light heavyweight. If he can do that he should be fine at heavyweight. The thing at heavyweight, the thing about taking shots at heavyweight some of the guys you do not want to take a shot from.”

Ovince Saint Preux is set to return to the Octagon this Saturday in the co-main event against Alonzo Menifield. They were supposed to fight two weeks ago but OSP tested positive for COVID-19.

It is a really interesting fight with both men looking to get back into the win column. With Jones also vacating the belt, the winner of this could very well earn a ranked opponent.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, has been calling out Stipe Miocic and Brock Lesnar for his heavyweight debut.

Do you agree with Ovince Saint Preux that Jon Jones will have success at heavyweight if he ends up moving up in weight?