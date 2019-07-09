VIDEO | Dillon Danis punched in ‘vicious’ attack at NYC club

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis was attacked whilst partying at a Burlesque club in New York City. The Daily Mail obtained a video of the attack.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the exclusive club venue, The Box. The video shows the 175-pound fighter standing by a table as a shirtless man launches a punch at him.

The 25-year old Dillon Danis seems startled by the incident. He looks to fire back but falls to the ground with a friend who is trying to stop the commotion. As a result, a brawl breaks out and multiple bystanders fall over. Women can be heard screaming in the background. The crowd are clearly shocked by the seemingly unprovoked attack.

The man filming the incident alleged he was “scared for his life.” He does not want to be named but described the incident to the Daily Mail. He said, “I was scared. It was vicious.”

“Dillon was just sitting down relaxing and that shirtless guy with the yellow garland just attacked him.”

The Box is a hot spot for A-list celebrities and fighters. It operates a strict no-picture policy, which the source broke by recording the incident.

“You’re not supposed to take any photos or videos at all in the Box, they throw you out immediately if they see you doing that,” he said.

“But I’m a UFC fan and I knew that was Dillon Danis, so when I saw things were starting to get aggressive I pulled out my phone real quick, then I ran right out of there.

“All the security rushed in and loads of people, including Dillon, ran outside with me.”

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt turned professional MMA fighter is a chief training partner of Conor McGregor. Like McGregor, Danis loves to showcase his lavish lifestyle and endless supply of Versace clothing. He also doesn’t shy away from confrontation and has supported his training partner McGregor in the past by mocking Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Since his debut in Bellator last year, Dillon Danis has won his first two fights. Both victories were first-round submissions.

Whilst Danis has yet to release an official statement regarding the event, he did tell Ariel Helwani via text ‘“another day in the life of Pablo.” He seems unfazed by the incident and posted pictures today in Miami with friends.

