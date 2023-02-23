Jordan Leavitt expects to “surprise a lot of people” at UFC Vegas 70 against Victor Martinez: “I think this fight will be a little bit more gritty than I would prefer”

Jordan Leavitt thought he would be fighting a lot sooner.

Leavitt last competed back in July at UFC London as he took on Paddy Pimblett. It was a big opportunity for Leavitt but he suffered a submission loss. Yet, even though he lost, he says he learned a lot from that fight.

“You always wonder if you are someone who handles pressure well and if it will get to you and mess with your head,” Leavitt said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m not one of those people. I don’t know if a fighter has been booed like I was booed. Not many fighters can really relate to that situation, it just felt like another day in the office. Although I lost and a butt got dropped on me and it was embarrassing, I learned that I could handle the pressure and I’m excited about the next challenge.”

Once the loss happened, Leavitt was hoping to get one more fight in 2022. However, it never came to fruition. Instead, he was offered to return at UFC Vegas 70. Although it is a long layoff, Leavitt says it gave him a lot of time to improve his skill set.

“Most definitely. I was told to be prepared for November and then November came, then Thanksgiving past, and Christmas. Then around Christmas, I got a name and a date,” Leavitt added. “This is the longest time off between fights I have had since before I was in the UFC. I’m a little sad about that but it gave me a lot of time to improve.”

Once Jordan Leavitt got offered to return at UFC Vegas 70, he was surprised he was offered Victor Martinez. The two were booked to fight last April but Martinez had to pull out, so Leavitt is glad the two get a chance to finally fight.

“I was very surprised because I don’t really know why our last fight fell through,” Leavitt said. “I was actually very fortunate because I was going to back out of that fight because I really hurt my ankle and I didn’t want to fight a striker on one good leg. So, when Victor pulled out and my opponent got replaced with a grappler, I was fortunate because I didn’t have to do any long striking exchanges. I did think the Victor Martinez fight would slip through my fingers and I’m glad it worked out.”

With Leavitt expecting Martinez to want to keep it standing, he believes it will be a gritty fight. Yet, he is confident in his striking as well as his ability to get the fight to the ground and edge out a win which will surprise a lot of people.

“He’s a very technical striker so I feel like I have seen a lot of people like him. I think this fight will be a little bit more gritty than I would prefer,” Leavitt said. “Victor is very tough and has a good gas tank and is always in your face. I think this fight will play out more on the feet. I’m excited about the challenge and I believe I will surprise a lot of people.”

If Leavitt does get his hand raised at UFC Vegas 70, he hopes to have an active 2023 and start to work his way to the lightweight ranks.

“I want to fight at least three times this year but I want to end Black History Month with a bang and get some momentum,” Leavitt concluded.

Do you think Jordan Leavitt will beat Victor Martinez at UFC Vegas 70?