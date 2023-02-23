Sean Strickland trolls BKFC for signing Paige VanZant as their marquee fighter: “Come on guys watch us, look we signed a only fans model who cant fight”

Sean Strickland is trolling BKFC for signing Paige VanZant as their marguee fighter.

Paige ’12 Gauge’ VanZant (8-5 MMA) left the UFC after her bout with Amanda Ribas (10-3 MMA) at UFC 251 in July of 2020. It was there that VanZant lost via submission in round one, making her record 2-4 in her last six bouts.

It was VanZants’ last fight on her existing contract and the featherweight wanted to explore free agency, often complaining about UFC fighter pay.

VanZant went on to join the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in 2020 after signing a multi-fight deal. To date, VanZant is 0-2 with BKFC, being defeated by Rachel Ostovich in July of 2021 and Britain Hart Beltram in February of that same year.

The 28-year-old has also appeared on Season 22 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and has launched her own fan site called PaigeFanZant.com.

Apparently Sean Strickland is taking aim at BKFC and their ‘only fans model who can’t fight’.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Strickland tweeted:

Lmao bro we all know @bareknucklefc spent all their money signing Paige Vanzant lmao!!! "Come on guys watch us, look we signed a only fans model who cant fight" while the real warriors are making nothing lol clown show… https://t.co/A4c2WuYyFp — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 19, 2023

“Lmao bro we all know @bareknucklefc spent all their money signing Paige Vanzant lmao!!! “Come on guys watch us, look we signed a only fans model who cant fight” while the real warriors are making nothing lol clown show…

Yeah she made more in one fight than you paid everyone on that card.. clown show… fucking snakes — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 19, 2023

”Yeah she made more in one fight than you paid everyone on that card.. clown show… f*cking snakes”

VanZant did launch her OnlyFans page in 2022, and has a large following on ‘Twitter’ and ‘Instagram’ as well. The blonde bombshell shares exclusive content, nudity and personal fantasy – for a price of course.

As for Sean Strickland, (26-5 MMA), he’s hot off a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) in January of this year at UFC Fight Night 217. The 31 year old got back in the win column after suffering two losses in a row to Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA) and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in 2022.

The often controversial fighter likes to take to social media and stir things up, often angering foes and fans alike and even getting suspended from certain platforms.

Do you agree with Strickland’s latest retort on BKFC and ’12 Gauge’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!