Jim Miller details what surprised him about Clay Guida fight

Jim Miller and Clay Guida met in the co-main event of UFC Newark in a battle of two lightweight veterans.

Miller picked up the win in Newark, setting up a submission by rocking his foe on the feet. That being said, he too found himself on wobbly legs after Guida landed on him right before the fight ended.

While Miller got the win at UFC Newark, he says there were a few things that surprised him about the fight. Namely, he expected Guida to be throwing at high volume rather than with big power.

“He hit me right on the button. He hit me right on the corner of the jaw, you know? It was one of those ones that — I mean, you saw it — it wobbled me pretty good,” Miller said of getting rocked on BJPENN.com Radio. “I was seeing stars after. He landed it, and I knew that he would come back in. It was just a matter of trying to get my bearings and be able to uncork one myself. Fortunately, I was able to land. I think he was pretty much out on his feet from my shot, because he really didn’t even shoot in. He almost fell into me when I wrapped up that guillotine. I think I got the better of the two of the shots.

“I was expecting more of the volume, you know? That’s usually how he does fight. But he does sit down on his punches. He came out and he was being a little more tactful in the very beginning of the fight there. Honestly, I was expecting the uppercut. He landed that big uppercut on Joe [Lauzon], and that’s the shot that I was expecting. I threw the kick, and I threw the left hand, and he just came over the top and caught me good. It was one of those things that. I expected him at any opportunity, whether it was me slowing down or him landing a shot, that he was then going to use his pressure and revert to the Clay that you see 85, 90% of the time, which is that pressure guy.”

Ultimately, Jim Miller is glad he got the win and joined the UFC’s 20-win club. Now that he and Guida have fought, he would like to start hanging out with him and possibly going fishing together.

“We were just chatting about it a little bit backstage. He’s a good dude. He’s a great fisherman. I like fishing, too. Yeah, it’d be a fun time,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/12/2019.