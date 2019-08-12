PHOTO | Raulian Paiva thanks UFC medical team for mending nasty cut

Welterweight Mike Perry’s broken nose was arguably not the most gruesome injury suffered at UFC Uruguay. In a flyweight bout on the preliminary card, Rogerio Bontorin delivered a horrible cut to the face of Raulian Paiva, leading to the doctor to stop the fight in the first round.

Paiva was obviously upset the fight was stopped, but the doctor made a good call considering how deep the cut was. The cut was in a very vulnerable spot right above his right eye, which would obviously hinder his ability to fight. The day after the fight, the UFC flyweight contender took to social media to thank the doctors for fixing his cut.

Here’s what Paiva had to say.

Warning! Graphic images ahead:

“Many thanks to the @ufc Medical Team for their excellent work” – Raulian Paiva on Instagram

Considering how deep the cut was, you have to commend the UFC’s medical staff for working so quickly and efficiently to stitch up the cut. Paiva will of course be medically suspended until his cut heals, but when he returns to the Octagon either later this year or early next year he will look to jump back into the flyweight title picture.

The Brazilian Paiva is only 23 years old and the loss to Bontorin dropped him to 18-3 overall in his MMA career. He has lost both of his UFC fights to Bontorin and Kai Kara-France, but in the shallow flyweight division a few more wins should put him right back near the top-10. Currently Paiva is the No. 14 ranked flyweight in the UFC.

As for Bontorin, the 27-year-old Brazilian improved to an excellent 16-1, 1 NC record in his MMA career, including a perfect 2-0 in the UFC including his upset split decision win over Magomed Bibulatov in his UFC debut. He is currently ranked No. 8 in the UFC’s official flyweight rankings.

What was worse, Mike Perry’s broken nose or Raulian Pavia’s cut?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/12/2019.