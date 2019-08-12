Ramon Gonzales aims to make Filipinos proud in Thailand

The Philippines’ Ramon Gonzales is scheduled to make his next appearance in ONE against Hexigetu of China. The bout takes place at ONE: Dreams of Gold, Friday, 16 August at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Gonzales is beaming with pride for his country ahead of the bout. He is ready to give another great performance.

“I’m honored to represent the Philippines in Thailand,” Gonzales said.

“I always keep in mind that the way I act, what I say during interviews, how I interact with people, and my performance inside the ring represents my country. That is why I always make sure that I hold everyone in high regard and respect.”

Ramon Gonzales has many great things to say about his opponent, so the respect is evident.

“Hexigetu is a great athlete,” Gonzales said.

“His Mongolian wrestling is something rare we see in the international stage and he is really good with that. He also trained in Sanda so that makes him an even more dangerous opponent. He can take the match to the ground or in the standup and that will keep me on alert for the entire duration of the fight.”

Gonzales, as always, will try his absolute best in the ring to bring honor to the Philippines with a victory.

“I really do not tend to look at an individual and break down their strengths and weaknesses,” Gonzales said.

“I treat each and every match as a very difficult bout where I am the underdog which pushes me to train even harder. I have seen athletes who underestimated their opponents only to lose and I don’t want to be that person. Hexigetu being a part of ONE Championship means that he is one of the world’s best and it will be a great honor and opportunity for me to share the same stage.”

