UFC Vegas 27 loses fight after Raulian Paiva hospitalized after brutal weight cut

UFC Vegas 27 has lost one of its fights after flyweight Raulian Paiva fell ill during a tough weight cut and had to be hospitalized.

MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin first reported that Paiva got sick during his weight cut and was pulled from the card. His scheduled flyweight bout against fellow top-15 ranked contender David Dvorak will not go on as planned any longer. Right now, UFC Vegas 27 still has 12 fights scheduled, though it’s possible something else could happen during weigh-ins. Hopefully, this is the only fight that gets scratched and we go on with 12 fights.

Raulian Paiva has been pulled out of his fight at #UFCVegas27 after suffering through a tough weight cut that ended up sending him to the hospital. Multiple sources confirmed to @guicruzzz and myself. Full story coming to @MMAFighting — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 21, 2021

Paiva vs. Dvorak was a battle between top-15 ranked flyweights that was scheduled to take place on the preliminary card. With Paiva vs. Dvorak out, the event will go on with 12 fights, though it’s still possible that something else happens during weigh-ins. It feels like nearly every UFC card that takes place in Las Vegas these days loses at least one of the fights on weigh-in day. We have already lost one, and hopefully, that’s the only one.

The main event of UFC Vegas 27 features a pair of top-five ranked bantamweights going at it when Rob Font takes on Cody Garbrandt. In the co-main event, Yan Xiaonan takes on Carla Esparza in a women’s strawweight bout. Overall, it looks like a solid Fight Night card that features a number of exciting fights on paper. It’s tough to lose Paiva vs. Dvorak, which looked like it might be one of the better preliminary fights on the card, but hopefully, Paiva feels better and the UFC is able to get this flyweight fight re-booked again soon.

UPDATE: The UFC has confirmed that promotional newcomer Juancamilo Ronderos will be stepping in on short notice to fight Dvorak on 24 hours notice.