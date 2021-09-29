Jared Gordon plans to make Joe Solecki fight ‘as dirty as possible’ to secure the win: ‘I would like to hurt him on the feet’

Jared Gordon wanted to make a run at featherweight but will be moving back up to lightweight at UFC Vegas 38.

Gordon dropped down on Fight Island last summer and beat Chris Fishgold by decision. He then beat Danny Chavez by decision in a fight he missed weight so the UFC told him he had to move back up to lightweight.

“I wanted to stay down there but it’s not the world wanted for me,” Gordon said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “If it’s worth it, I would drop back down but for the foreseeable future it will be lightweight.”

Against Solecki, Gordon knows this is a tough fight for him. He knows Solecki is a dominant grappler but “Flash” is also known for his wrestling, so he believes it is a good matchup for him.

“I’ve watched his fights, we actually both came up in CFFC and I know he’s a great grappler,” Gordon said. “He’s a submission specialist and I don’t think he doesn’t want to trade too much as he wants to hold you up against the cage or take you down. It’s a great, effective strategy, he’s a tough kid. I watch his fights and I’ve been watching him for a while.”

In the fight, Jared Gordon says he plans to make it a dirty fight by getting in close and using dirty boxing. He also is confident he will be able to hurt Solecki on the feet as he believes Solecki is there to be hit.

However, Gordon knows this fight will likely hit the mat at one point, but Gordon believes his scrambles will be the key to success.

“I would imagine it would hit the ground sooner or later. I would like to hurt him on the feet. He’s going to be looking to bring it to the floor faster than I will be, but I’m more than happy to grapple,” Gordon said. “We are different types of grapplers, he’s a submission guy while I’m a ground and pound guy… I’m going to try and make it as dirty as possible, I don’t want it to be a stalled-out grappling match as that is how he likes to fight. I have nothing against that as it works. Just get him tired, make him flustered, and hurt him.”

If Gordon gets his hand raised he says this would be the biggest win of his career and show he’s a contender at lightweight. He also says he plans to call someone out for a fight in early 2022.

“I think it is a pretty big win for me, probably my highest-profile opponent to date, besides Charles Oliveira. It’s a big feather in my cap and it shows that I’m a contender,” Gordon concluded.

