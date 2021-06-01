Jairzinho Rozenstruik eager to right the wrong of his last fight with a “great performance” against Augusto Sakai

Jairzinho Rozenstruik wasn’t happy with the way he fought his last fight.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 20, Rozenstruik suffered a decision loss to Ciryl Gane in a very lackluster fight. Both men rarely threw and for Rozenstruik he says he was disappointed in his performance and is glad to be making a quick turnaround.

“I couldn’t get loose in that fight,” Rozenstruik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m still improving and training hard and I got another opportunity to make it right and looking forward to June 5. Not only because of the loss, if I won, but I also wanted a quick turnaround.”

After the loss, Rozenstruik told the UFC brass he wanted a quick turnaround and he gets his wish. The Suriname native will headline UFC Vegas 28 on Saturday against Augusto Sakai. It’s not an opponent Rozenstruikk asked for, but he knows he just needs to get back into the win column.

“Not really, but he is a top-15 guy and I’ll fight anyone in the top-15. I want to be fighting more, so it doesn’t matter who it is,” Rozenstruik said. “As long as I get in the Octagon and put on a great performance. That’s what I’m looking to do, I’ve been training hard. When you lose a fight, something is wrong so I went back to the drawing board and got better to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

Entering the fight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik is well aware he only needs one punch to land in order to win the scrap. However, he’s preparing for the Brazilian to try and take him down, despite Sakai being a striker.

Ultimately, Rozenstruik isn’t worried about getting a finish. Instead, if that’s how he wins, he’ll take it, as he’s just worried about winning.

“He’s also a striker. I want to put on a great performance and make it right for myself and my fans and family,” Rozenstruik said. “Right now the only thing that counts is winning and it doesn’t matter how… Everybody that fights me wants to take me down. June 5 will be a great day.”

Should Rozenstruik get his hand raised, the goal is to get another quick turnaround against a top-five opponent. The goal for “Bigi Boy” remains the same of getting into title contention and eventually fighting for the belt.

“A win just keeps me where I am. After this, I want another quick turnaround and I will find myself back in the top-two, top-three,” Rozenstruik concluded.

Do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik will beat Augusto Sakai?