Former TUF winner Brad Katona calls release from the UFC “ridiculous”

Brad Katona was shocked when he got the news he was released from the UFC.

The Canadian won The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 and on the show, beat the likes of Kyler Phillips and even submitted Bryce Mitchell. Yet, after going 2-0 to start his UFC tenure, he lost back-to-back fights to Merab Dvalishvili and Hunter Azure and was released.

“I don’t know what words I can use. Pretty much everything you could think of. I’ve said this before, I remember the day. It was a Tuesday, I just finished a jiu-jitsu practice that didn’t go very well, it was just one of those bad sessions,” Brad Katona said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I go to the change rooms and I get a text from my manager and he found out earlier in the week. He wanted to talk to me when he got back. Unfortunately, they sent an e-mail out and he wanted the first contact to be him not me opening up my e-mail on an innocent Tuesday night. It was disappointing, it was ridiculous.”

Immediately after he was released, many figured Bellator would sign the Canadian. Brad Katona trains at SBG Ireland who has a good relationship with the promotion.

Yet, that was not the case and months went by with no deal for Katona. So, he ended up signing with EMC, a European promotion. He was expected to fight for the bantamweight title on Oct. 31. However, the fight was canceled earlier on Thursday after his opponent tested positive for COVID-19.

“This was kind of our best approach. Especially with everything as it was, the news broke that I was released, I was injured, then also trying to navigate that ground,” Brad Katona explained. “Like what do I do next, like do I try to get back with the UFC? Sign with Bellator? Is it go with Brave, KSW, or fight on the regional scene. What is the best course of action and it was a bit of a shock… If Bellator wants to offer me something, I know I stack up very well in that bantamweight division. If the UFC wants me after this, I fully believe that the guys I fought, I can succeed there as well.”

Ultimately, for Brad Katona, he says the goal is to pick up a few wins and a title on the regional scene and see what offers are out there. The Canadian also makes it clear he has no ill-will toward the UFC. So, he would go back there if offered a contract.

