David Dvorak believes people are overlooking him, remains focused on beating Jordan Espinosa at UFC Vegas 11

David Dvorak knows he is not being talked about as much as most of the other flyweight contenders.

The Czech Republic native is on a 14-fight winning streak including being 1-0 inside the Octagon. At UFC Vegas 11, the 28-year-old in Dvorak is set for his toughest test to date when he takes on Jordan Espinosa. Yet, this was not his original opponent.

“A few months before the offer for the fight with Espinosa I got a call for a fight with Mark De La Rosa but nothing came of it,” Dvorak said to BJPENN.com. “So I got the offer for the fight with Espinosa and I said yes.”

The fight is a pure pick’em and David Dvorak knows it will be a hard-fought battle. Yet, he believes the general public doesn’t know enough about him so he is getting overlooked in this spot.

“Yes, I am getting overlooked. I’m a flyweight but I will do my best to change their mind and show my best,” Dvorak said. “This fight is a good matchup for me. He is 13 and I’m 14.”

In his career, David Dvorak is 18-3 with 15 stoppage wins so he knows he is an exciting addition to the flyweight division. He also knows he has what it takes to get his hand raised at UFC Vegas 11 but isn’t worried about where it puts him. Instead, the 28-year-old knows he will have to beat everyone anyway en route to winning the belt.

“I will be close to the top ten,” he said. “I still need a lot of fights to a title shot I have to defeat everyone.”

If Dvorak does get his hand raised he has his eye on anyone in the top-10 and hopes to return later this year.

“I’m not sure. Maybe in December, hopefully, one more this year,” Dvorak concluded.

