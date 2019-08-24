The Korean Zombie responds to Brian Ortega: “You lie too much”

Earlier this summer BJPENN.com reported that a key featherweight bout between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega was in the works for UFC Mexico.

However, after the UFC announced that Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez would be headlining the September 21 fight card, it appeared that the promotion may have different plans for Jung and Ortega.

While fighting the South Korean product in Mexico City no longer appears to be an option, ‘T-City’ is still hopeful that UFC officials will ultimately book him in a match with ‘TKZ’.

Brian Ortega spoke to MMAFighting about his desire for the potential scrap, especially since The Korean Zombie has been talking sh*t.

“Korean Zombie sounds good. Especially after the fact that he’s talking sh*t,” Brian Ortega explained. “Which is not like him, so I’m guessing there is something behind that. If he can keep talking and the fans want to see it and we can make a main event somewhere, we should.”

The Korean Zombie would respond to those comments made by the California native later on Instagram.

“You never tried to fight in Mexico City. You lie too much.”

Chan Sung Jung (15-5 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC Fight Night event in Greenville, where he scored a first round TKO victory over perennial division contender Renato Moicano.

After returning to the UFC from a near four-year hiatus in 2017, The Korean Zombie has since gone 2-1 in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega (14-1) suffered the first loss of his professional career to Max Holloway in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 231. Prior to being stopped by the champ, Ortega was on an impressive win streak which saw him defeat the likes of Frankie, Edgar, Cub Swanson and Clay Guida.

Would you like to see the UFC book a featherweight fight between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega next? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 24, 2019