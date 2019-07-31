Dana White explains why The Ultimate Fighter is still key to building UFC talent

Dana White is still high on The Ultimate Fighter.

The reality television series was crucial for the UFC’s success back in the days of Spike TV. Back in 2005, the UFC was fighting to be accepted as a mainstream sport. Once fans saw The Ultimate Fighter season one finale between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar, they were hooked.

Fast forward to 2019 and the show is still going strong. The UFC is currently planning out where to air the upcoming 29th season. During a media scrum inside the UFC Apex, White discussed why The Ultimate Fighter is still important for the growth of young fighters.

“We’re gonna switch some things around, do some things different but I truly believe that The Ultimate Fighter is so key in building young talent,” White said. “This show [Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series] is fun and guys come in, but what they have to go through with cameras in their face 24/7, being away from home, being away from their families and all the bullsh*t, hardcore training everyday with these dream camps that are f*cking built, cutting weight, staying on weight. You’ll never go through anything harder than The Ultimate Fighter.”

White continued, saying that The Ultimate Fighter is still the place to be to prove you can handle the pressure of being in the UFC.

“So if you can make it through The Ultimate Fighter and you actually win it, if you go back throughout history and you look at The Ultimate Fighter and the fighters that have come off there, it is the greatest training ground ever for up-and-coming fighters. It can’t go away ever.”

Do you agree with Dana White, or is it time to axe TUF?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/31/2019.