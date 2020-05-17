Pros react to Dan Ige defeating Edson Barboza at UFC on ESPN 8

Former lightweight contender Edson Barboza made his featherweight debut against Hawaiian standout Dan Ige at tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8.

Barboza (20-8 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to Paul Felder and Justin Gaethje respectively. The Brazilian’s most previous win had come back in December of 2018 when he TKO’d Dan Hooker.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige (13-2 MMA) entered UFC on ESPN 8 on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a hard fought split-decision victory over Mirsad Bektic at UFC 247 in February.

Tonight’s highly anticipated featherweight bout lived up to the billing as Ige and Barboza proceeded to go to war for the few folks in attendance and thousands watching at home. Dan Ige found early success in round one before Barboza dropped the Hawiian with a punch. After landing some ground and pound, the Brazilian opted to take the fight back to the feet and shortly after we headed to round two.

In the second round Ige was able to land a solid early combination that had Barboza in trouble. The Rio de Janeiro product would recover and battle back to make the second frame a very competitive five minutes.

In round three the stiff competition continued. Barboza found early success on his feet, but Dan Ige took the fight to the floor and did some solid work before the horn sounded to end round three.

Official UFC on ESPN 8 Result: Dan Ige def. Edson Barboza via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Ige defeating Barboza below:

Excited for this one Barboza vs Ige up next! And guess what I’m getting Ige on a tough match! #UFCFL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 17, 2020

Wasting 𝐍𝐎 time in his new home 🤯 #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/0mNSlPp753 — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2020

Whoa! Barboza looked to have a hematoma on his cheek after that 1 at round! #UFCFL — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020

Damn that face is swollen — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020

He had some good shots from the bottom!! 👀 #UFCFL — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 17, 2020

Back and forth nice fight #UFCFL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 17, 2020

Holy moly this fight is so freakin good! Both are so technical, fast and powerful. #UFCFL — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 17, 2020

Boom that was a slam!! — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) May 17, 2020

Hell of a fight. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) May 17, 2020

Ige is super good on top. He floats really well and has really good pressure. 👏🏽 #UFCFL — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 17, 2020

Fuck that was sick fight — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 17, 2020

Looking like a 29-28 win for Barboza with the new weight cut! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020

Ige fought a hell of a fight! But…… — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020

